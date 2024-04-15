Scroll To Top
Watch Ryan Gosling & Kate McKinnon reprise their iconic ‘Close Encounter’ sketch, we're CACKLING

kate McKinnon and Ryan Gossling on SNL
Courtesy of NBC

The Barbie co-stars struggle to keep it together during the third installment of the sketch, laughing hysterically throughout.

dariccott

On this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Ryan Gosling returned to the sketch comedy series as a host and reunited in the cold open with Barbie co-star Kate McKinnon to reprise their iconic alien abduction skit. And the results were hilarious. Gosling was no match for McKinnon's comedic skills as she made him break character nonstop.

The sketch premiered eight years ago and featured Gosling, McKinnon, and Cecily Strong. The sketch was recreated another time six years ago during Gosling's second time hosting SNL. Each time, Gosling breaks character laughing at McKinnon's delivery of an epic and invasive probing by aliens. In the latest installment, both actors, with fellow abductee Sarah Sherman, are giving a debrief of their abduction to NSA agents Bowen Yang and Mikey Day.

While Gosling and Sherman have a somewhat glowing review of their time spent with the extraterrestrials, McKinnon's is in stark contrast, more in line with a classic sci-fi horror. The most hilarious bit between the two Barbie co-stars is Gosling packing a "troll nose" compared to the alien's "smooth down there" anatomy and McKinnon recreating the probing for the NSA agents in graphic detail. Gosling struggles to keep it together as McKinnon's character demonstrates how they were “checking under the hood,” (again referring to Gosling’s character Todd’s penis as a "troll nose"), and how the aliens essentially played ping pong with his gonads as they were unfamiliar with such anatomy.

Day interrupts the visual presentation, stating, "I've never heard the term 'troll nose' before." And Gosling responds, "You must be hanging out at a different bowling alley than we do."

Yang asks the group to "stop saying troll nose." Gosling's character, Todd, responds, seeking clarity, "During this or forever?"

To end the cold open, Gosling, McKinnon, Sherman, Yang, and Day huddle together and shout in front of the camera the famous seven words, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!"

Alongside Gosling, the SNL episode featured musical guest Chris Stapleton. We could seriously watch this sketch every single week!

Daric L. Cottingham

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

