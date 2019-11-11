Titans Just Casually Confirmed One of Its Characters Is Queer

DC Universe's Titans made history earlier this year when they cast deaf, transgender activist and actor Chella Man in the role of Deathstroke's son Jericho, but that isn't the only thing the show is doing for LGBTQ+ representation on the small screen! In their most recent episode, they just casually confirmed the sexuality of another one of its many badass characters!

***Warning! Spoilers for Titans, Season 2, Episode 10, "Fallen" ahead!***

If you've been keeping up with this season of Titans, especially the Superboy storyline, then you'll know our beloved softboi Conner is being hunted down by Lex Luthor after successfully escaping Cadmus Labs. Luthor's friend and head of security Mercy Graves (played by British actress and Doctor Who star Natalie Gumede) is in charge of getting him back, but has (until now) been unsuccessful in doing so.

During a scene towards the beginning of the most recent episode of Titans (entitled "Fallen") Mercy is seen driving with her family when she receives a phone call about Conner's whereabouts. Besides some awkward rambling about the need to play more board games, the best part about this otherwise normal family moment is that Mercy isn't accompanied by some man. She has a wife and two adorable (although kinda bratty) kids!

Yup, you read that right. Without making a big fuss about it, Titans confirmed that Mercy is indeed queer and she has a family—which is a HUGE relief to *this* Titans fan who has been desperately waiting for some gay shit to happen for two seasons already!!

Not surprisingly, many DC fans picked up on this and took to Twitter to voice their instant approval!

Let's hope the gays keep winning in future episodes of the ensemble superhero series!

Season 2 of Titans is currently streaming new episodes every Friday on DC Universe!