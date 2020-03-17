She-Ra and the Princesses of Power's Upcoming 5th Season Will Be Its Last

For all the eager stans of Netflix and DreamWorks' critically-acclaimed animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power who have been patiently waiting on any updates about the show's upcoming season, we've got some bittersweet news for you: season 5 will its last.

It's true folks. In an exclusive interview and poster-reveal from Entertainment Weekly, She-Ra showrunner (and 2019 #PRIDE25 honoree) Noelle Stevenson said that the show's newest season, which will be available to audiences in mid-May, will be it's last and that it was always created with a 52-episode length in mind.

"It has been such an incredible journey so far just getting to share these seasons that are already out and seeing the reactions," Stevenson told EW. "I do feel very lucky because we knew from the very beginning what our episode order was, so we got to tailor the story very specifically to how long the show was gonna be. It was tailored to be 52 episodes, the length that it is, and that’s a real blessing for a storyteller because it means everything happens when it’s meant to happen."

She continued:

"The story definitely evolved along the way, from people who worked on it and following the story threads that seemed right and where the characters led us. We set out with a plan, we executed that plan, so it’s very satisfying to see it wrap up like this. I’m very happy with where we got to with this story. I’m really excited for people to see it. I hope they’ll be as happy as I am."

She-Ra was notable for having a majority cast of strong, empowered women characters, many of whom were queer, and also made history for introducing a nonbinary character (Double Trouble) who was actually played by a nonbinary actor (Jacob Tobia) in season 4. While it will be missed, She-Ra definitely left a lasting and inclusive impact on the TV scene that will be felt for many years to come!

Seasons 1-4 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power are currently streaming on Netflix! The 5th and final season of She-Ra is expected to drop on May 15!