The Trailer for the Final Season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Is Here

The explosive fifth and final season of Netflix and DreamWorks' groundbreaking, LGBTQ-inclusive animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is almost here, and to hype us all up and get our inner queer nerds fangirling, the official trailer for season 5 has officially dropped!

Although we're really, really, really sad that this is the final time that we'll be seeing the beloved characters we've gotten to know over the past few years, we're still excited to see what happens in the upcoming season, especially since season 4 left off with Adora (Aimee Carrero) destroying the She-Ra sword and Horde Prime taking off with Catra (AJ Michalka) and Glimmer (Karen Fukuhara)!

The trailer also features a brand-new rendition of the She-Ra theme song "Warriors" performed by Catra herself AJ Michalka, 1/2 of our fave synth-pop duo Aly & AJ, so we're also getting treated to new music! According to Entertainment Weekly, the series soundtrack drops May 8.

Yup, She-Ra stans are being so well-fed today!!

The fifth and final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power hits Netflix on May 15. Watch the trailer in the video below!