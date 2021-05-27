Phil & Lil's Mom Betty Is Gay in Upcoming Rugrats Reboot

Rugrats is giving the gays everything they want — like some ACTUAL queer representation on TV!

According to a report from the AV Club, the upcoming Paramount+ reboot of the beloved, long-running Nickelodeon cartoon series that so many millennials and '90s kids grew up with is taking a major step towards LGBTQ+ inclusivity by making Betty DeVille, mother to twin babies Phil and Lil, canonically gay!

She was already a queer icon in her own right (her iconic, oversized, purple sweater with the female symbol on it was definitely coded for something!), but the reimagined Paramount+ series is actually confirming her sexuality this time around, making her a single mom to the twins as opposed to married to their super forgettable father Howard. "She loves football, owns a café called Betty’s Beans, and she cracks jokes about her ex-girlfriends," AV Club also reports.

"Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community, and I think it’s just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that," out, queer actress Natalie Morales, who is going to be playing Betty in the Paramount+ version of Rugrats, said in a statement. "Yeah, Betty is a fictional cartoon, but even cartoons were hugely influential for me as a kid and if I’d been watching Rugrats and seen Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least a part of me would have felt like things might be okay in the future."

Rugrats is now streaming on Paramount+!