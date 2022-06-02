Lynda Carter Tells Haters Wonder Woman is a Bisexual Superhero

Lynda Carter’s Twitter presence has long involved validating and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, and she did so once again with bold enthusiasm at the start of Pride month, regardless of the naysayers.

The actress, who appeared as the titular superhero in the iconic 1970s Wonder Woman TV series, initially posted a simple “Happy Pride!” alongside a colorful piece of Wonder Woman artwork by artist Paulina Ganucheau.

But the homophobes always come out swinging at the mere mention of a rainbow.

When one follower angrily insisted that “Wonder Woman IS NOT A SUPERHERO FOR GAYS!” Carter gleefully pointed out that the hero is “a superhero for bisexuals!” and reminded fans that the character is, in fact, canonically bi in modern times — in addition to always having been important to the community even without a label.

“I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention,” Carter continued. “Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

While some continued trying to battle for hetero-supremacy in the world of fictional superheroes, many more were grateful for the actress’s hard stance of support for the LGBTQ+ community and those who have found solace in such a meaningful character.

And in case she wasn’t perfectly clear before, while the homophobes continued arguing and crying over the idea that LGBTQ+ people could look up to a superhero and not be shunned by the actress who once played her, Carter added this little gem:

Now THAT’S an icon!