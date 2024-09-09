Scroll To Top
Governor Tim Walz ROASTS conservatives over gay penguin panic

Tim Walz's viral comments about gay penguins and gun control sparks convo about deep-rooted issues
Alex Wong/Getty; Yatzek Photography/Shutterstock

Being gay is just a fact of life. But do you know what's not...?

@andrewjstillman

It isn’t uncommon for animals to exhibit signs of homosexuality, and penguins especially have a knack for making gay history in their own unique way.

Of course, anytime there’s any gay anything, conservatives always get uptight, despite the fact a number of them are likely closeted and “jealous” might be a better word.

Either way, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz — who’s up for Vice President, in case you didn’t know — took some time at the dinner for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on Saturday, September 7, to both poke fun at the things Republicans freak out about and drive home a more serious issue simultaneously.

A clip from the speech took off on X, formerly Twitter, from a moment after the VP nominee listed off changes he’d helped make in Minnesota, including banning conversion therapy, protecting the transgender community, and “banned banning books, especially banning LGBTQ books for themes in them."

”This is what these folks are focusing on, spending all their time," he said. "Like, reading about two male penguins who love each other is somehow going to turn your children gay, and that’s what you should worry about.”

Although there are a few famous gay penguin couples Walz could be referencing, perhaps none are more famous than Sphen and Magic, who lived a great life in Australia and ruffled conservatives when they became parents. Unfortunately, Sphen recently passed away after deteriorating health.

After Walz soaked in a moment of laughter from the crowd about the panic surrounding gay penguins, he hit home on the more serious and pressing matter of gun control.

“But here’s what I’ll tell you,” he said. “It’s a fact of life some people are gay. But you know what’s not a fact of life? That our children need to be shot dead in schools. That’s not a fact of life.”

In the full video after the viral clip, Walz went on to say, “Folks are banning books but they’re okay with weapons of war being in our school… That’s not this country. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Unfortunately, Walz’s comments come on the heels of another tragedy after 14-year-old Colt Gray is alleged to have killed four people and injured nine others in a school shooting in Winder, Georgia.

All we really have to say is that we agree -- it doesn't have to be this way, and November 5, we can all vote to make a change.

In the meantime, check out Walz’s full speech below. The conversation about gay penguins and school shootings starts around 14 minutes in.

Keep scrolling for some reactions to the viral clip.

Politics
gay penguin couplesgay penguinsgun controlhuman rights campaignpolitiicstim walz
author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

