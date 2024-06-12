10 health and sex tips for PRIDE to play and party safely according to an expert

Health is wealth! That includes your sexual well-being and being fully equipped with the knowledge to take complete control of your sexual care. PRIDE recently caught up withMen's Health Magazine's 2024 Ultimate Guyand medical expert Dr. Leo Moore to talk about all the basics you need to know, from contraceptives, prevention tools, and getting tested for STIs and HIV.

Know your status, your sexual health is your responsibility Shutterstock The best entry point to your sexual health is to get tested for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). That way, you have a baseline of your status. From there, consider the ways in which you're going to protect yourself; come up with a sexual health plan that best fits your active lifestyle. According to Dr. Moore, if you're planning to hook up with a new partner or partners and you're chatting with them on a dating or sex app, it's essential to ask how they play. What are they into? Do they parTy and play (PnP - meaning the use of drugs during sexual encounters, such as the T in parTy being code for Tina, aka cocaine)? How do they protect themselves from STIs? "Ensure that you have your plan to protect yourself, which may include condoms, PrEP, DoxyPEP, dental dams, etc.," He tells PRIDE.

How often should you get tested Shutterstock When it comes to how often folks should get tested for STIs and HIV, Dr. Moore tells PRIDE that it depends on how active a person is sexually. "So, everyone ages 18 to 64 should be tested at least once in their lifetime. But for those who are having sex with different partners, or maybe their partner is having sex with others or they're engaging in condomless sex, for example, they should be getting tested up to every three months ideally and more frequently if they have symptoms. I like for patients to remember that if they have symptoms or a new partner, they can always go and get tested again," Dr. Moore says.

Condoms and other contraceptives to consider Shutterstock On February 23, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the marketing of the first condoms specifically indicated to help reduce transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) during anal intercourse in addition to vaginal intercourse created by One. While condoms may seem like the obvious no-brainer sexual health precaution, Dr. Moore stresses reminding folks that this option is a tried and true tool to use alongside regular STI testing as "they greatly reduce the risk of HIV and STIs." Dr. Moore also advises folks to remember that their mouth is an important area to protect. He recommends dental dams for oral sex acts and emphasizes that applying a condom to a penis works as well. "We know that people aren't doing those things as often as they should, but those options work and prevent transmission of STIs. And people don't think about oral STIs enough, either. We know that you can get gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis in the mouth. You can also contract Mpox (Monkeypox) in the mouth," he tells PRIDE.

Get vaccinated against Mpox (formerly monkeypox) Shutterstock Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) is a disease caused by infection with a virus known as Monkeypox virus. This virus is part of the same family as the virus that causes smallpox. People with Mpox often get a rash, along with other symptoms. The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing. Mpox is not related to chickenpox. "So the best way to prevent Mpox is to get vaccinated, [with] two doses. There is no indication of needing to get boosted. The thought is that once you've had those two doses, you are protected against Mpox. So my recommendation is for everyone in our community, in the LGBTQ+ community, to get their two doses of the vaccine; only 25% of people who can benefit from the vaccine have gotten it," Dr. Moore says. According to Dr. Moore, immunocompromised people are at increased risk of having a severe case of Mpox, so getting vaccinated is crucial.

Consider DoxyPEP for STI prevention Shutterstock Did you know there are more methods than traditional condoms that you can use to protect yourself against STIs? A newer tool to help with taking control of your sexual health in regards to STI prevention that Dr. Moore recommends folks consider is DoxyPEP (doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis). "DoxyPEP is an antibiotic you can take within 72 hours after sex to reduce the risk of chlamydia and syphilis by 70% or more and reduce the risk of gonorrhea by more than 50%," he tells PRIDE.



Consider HIV PrEP and PEP for HIV prevention Shutterstock To accompany regular HIV testing, Dr. Moore shares with PRIDE two forms of HIV prevention that can be part of your sexual healthcare regimen prior to intercourse or after if you think you may have been exposed. One of these tools is PrEP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis), a medicine taken to prevent getting HIV from sexual intercourse. It reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99% and reduces the risk of getting HIV from injection drug use by at least 74%. The second tool available to you is HIV PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis). Similar to DoxyPEP, HIV PEP is the use of antiretroviral drugs after a single high-risk event to prevent contracting HIV within 72 hours of exposure. "And those tools are in the toolbox and are so important for people to know. The last tool I'll mention because it's important if a person tests positive for HIV, then we know that treatment helps them to be as healthy as possible and to become undetectable, preventing transmission to others," Dr. Moore tells PRIDE.

Party responsibly Shutterstock We're no prudes here at PRIDE, and we know that party favors from weed to pills and everything in between can be found at celebrations. However, according to Dr. Moore, there are a few steps to ensure you're partying responsibly. As more drugs are being laced with substances like fentanyl, Dr. Moore encourages folks "to be vigilant about what they are taking." If you don’t recognize a pill, don’t take it. Don’t take drugs from strangers, and also closely examine drugs given to you by friends. Fentanyl is an extremely potent drug that causes a person to go into respiratory arrest or to stop breathing when too much is consumed. And it's more common than you may think to come in contact with this deadly drug, as 7 out of 10 fake pills are laced with fentanyl. "Many people are unable to tell the difference between real and fake pills, so they accidentally ingest the fake pills which can contain as little as the tip of a pencil [of fentanyl] to kill a person," Dr. Moore tells PRIDE. There are two things Dr. Moore recommends to keep on you to combat exposure to fentanyl. The first is detection; fentanyl test strips are highly effective in detecting fentanyl in pills. To do this, one would crush the pill in a plastic bag, shake it up, take a small sample, add it to water, and then insert the test strip. The test takes about 3 minutes to show a result. However, suppose a drug laced with fentanyl has been consumed. In that case, having some Narcan handy can save a person as it can treat narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. Laws very from state to state, but some do offer free kits that you can add you Pride supply bag.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate Shutterstock Most Pride Month celebrations occur outside in the hot summer sweltering heat. Dr. Moore stresses that staying hydrated is the most basic way to care for yourself. "Make sure that you’re drinking plenty of water. Also, keep in mind that alcohol is a diuretic, meaning that it causes you to urinate more, so if you’re drinking multiple alcoholic beverages and urinating frequently, your body can become dehydrated," Dr. Moore tells PRIDE.

Mix and mingle safely Shutterstock At Pride, you're surrounded by folks you may or may not know, and it's essential to have safety practices in place just in case of stranger danger or getting out of an awkward situation. Before you hit the streets, fully charge your phone so it's easier to call for any emergency assistance you may need. According to Dr. Moore, if you’re going to meet someone for the first time, it's best to share your location on your phone with a friend or family member. Inform your friend or family member when you plan to meet the person. Before meeting the person, establish a code word with your friend, like “lollipop” or even a single digit “9,” for example; you can quickly text them if you are in danger and need them to call 911 on your behalf.

Have fun and make memories! Shutterstock Last but certainly not least, Dr. Moore says to have fun!

Now that you have the ultimate sex and health survival guide, go out and enjoy your Pride Month, make new friends, be in the moment, and create memories that will last a lifetime.