'Real Housewives' stars Porsha Williams, Luann de Lesseps, and Denise Richards Bravo If you think that The Real Housewives franchise is for the straights, think again. Sure, it’s predicated on following the lives of “housewives” as they manage their families, friendships, and careers, which sounds pretty straight. But it’s anything but. Not only is it dramatic and camp — and occasionally more akin to a true crime series — but it’s textually queer, too. There are openly sapphic housewives, and “friends of,” and over the course of its many, many seasons, it has featured lesbian reveals, same-sex couples, and even some not-so-secret castmate hookups. Don’t believe me? Here are 22 cast members who have either dated, married, or hooked up with women.

Real Housewives of Orange County

Braunwyn Windham Braunwyn Windham Bravo Braunwyn Windham may not have been on RHOC for long, but she still made a big impression. She joined the cast for Seasons 14 and 15, and at the time she was still married to Sean Burke, with whom she shares seven children. In 2020, Windham came out as a lesbian in an interview with GLAAD. "I’m still getting used to it...I knew I was attracted to women. I always have been...I got married very young and I never thought about it. So to be 42...I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I was supposed to be," Braunwyn told GLAAD. "So for me to be living completely authentically and say, 'I’m a lesbian. That was who I have always been.' This isn’t something that is new 'cause I think that's what a lot of people will think. 'Oh, suddenly you’re one.' No, I’ve always known it. But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that." Windham married her long-time girlfriend , Jennifer Spinner, in 2024.

Noella Bergener Noella Bergener Bravo Noella Bergener made history when she joined the cast of RHOC in Season 16 as the first Black and openly bisexual housewife in the franchise. While the majority of her storyline that season (she didn’t return for Season 17) centered around her chaotic, shocking divorce from her then-husband, James Bergener (aka Sweet James), sapphic fans will never be able to erase the phrase “stack of vaginas” from their memories, after she showed the ladies a very special photo she took for her birthday.

Elizabeth Vargas Elizabeth Vargas Bravo Elizabeth Vargas is another housewife whose tenure on the show was short-lived but very memorable. During the season, she opened up to her castmates about the trauma she experienced growing up in a religious cult. It wasn’t until the reunion that Vargas shared that she is bisexual . "I'm bi, but whatever," Vargas said during a tense moment with Windham, adding that she "100 percent” identifies as bi, “but I don't practice it.

Real Housewives of New York

Luann de Lesseps Luann de Lesseps Bravo Luann de Lesseps, aka “The Countess,” is unquestionably one of the most iconic cast members in all the franchises, in part because of her evolution from uptight aristocrat to sexually liberated cabaret star over the course of her 13 seasons of the hit show. So, it wasn’t exactly shocking when she dished on her first sexual experience with a woman . The conversation arose on an episode of the Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia podcast. “She was really more turned on to me,” she recalled. “She came toward me.” As to why she went for it, she said, “I was like, ‘You know what? I’d like to experience everything at least once.’” While she may not have been the initiator, de Lesseps says it was still a very satisfying night for everyone: “I showed her the time of her life.”

Jenna Lyons Jenna Lyons Bravo Jenna Lyons was another history-making cast member on the series, as the first openly queer star on the New York series when the show did a full reboot for Season 14. While the fashion executive was out and proud, she drew criticism for hiding her relationships from the camera, including that with her fiancée, Cass Bird , to whom she got engaged during her tenure on the show.

Racquel Chevremont Racquel Chevremont Bravo Model, art curator, and proud lesbian Racquel Chevremont joined the cast of RHONY in Season 16. Not only did Chevremont share her relationship with her fiancé, forensic neuropsychologist Mel Corpus, but also the complicated dynamic her queerness created with her family back in Puerto Rico. When she joined the cast, she told PRIDE, "Like Jenna, we came out later in life, and we've just thrived. Especially with everything going on currently, it's important. We're not just the first queer family, but [my partner and I are] also women of color, so that's a new thing for [RHONY]." Talk about a breath of fresh air.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kandi Buruss Kandi Buruss Bravo Kandi Burruss is another Housewives megastar. The singer, actor, producer, restaurateur, and sex toy entrepreneur is about as powerful as they come. While she is married to Todd Tucker, she’s also openly bisexual and is not shy about her past experiences with women — sometimes, allegedly, even with her castmates. Iconic in every way.

Kim Zolciak Kim Zolciak Bravo Kim Zolciak was an original cast member of RHOA who has come and gone over the course of the series. Her chaotic life — and love life — is one of the many reasons the show is never entirely done with this polarizing castmate. During her time on the show, she has shared her relationships with her sugar daddy “Big Poppa,” her tumultuous marriage to former NFL star Kroy Biermann, and her sapphic romance with DJ Tracy Young , all the way back in season 3.

Porsha Williams Porsha Williams Bravo Like de Lesseps, Porsha Williams has undergone quite a transformation from the demure wife of former NFL player Kordell Stewart we met in season 5. And thank gawd. After ending that marriage, Williams went on a journey of self-discovery, which included her sexual liberation and exploration with women. She has openly talked about her same-sex sexual experiences, and most recently, following her divorce from her third husband, Simon Guobadia, she says she is dating again and is seeing both a man and a woman at the moment.

Shamari DeVoe Shamari DeVoe Bravo Singer Shamari DeVoe joined the cast of RHOA for Season 14, where she opened up about her bisexual identity and her open marriage to Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe fame. “We were on the brink of divorce,” Shamari explained on an episode of the show. “We were going through some really bad times, and there was a girl that I was interested in, and I wanted to do something different. I was bi-curious!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Danielle Staub Danielle Staub Bravo Danielle Staub is certainly one of the most divisive cast members on the franchise, but she knows how to keep things interesting. Take, for example, that time she cozied up “real close” to lesbian singer Lori Michaels on Watch What Happens Live for an intimate rendition of their song. While she played coy at first, Staub later shared that she is a member of “ the gay community .”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Taylor Armstrong Taylor Armstrong Bravo Taylor Armstrong is an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who shared her deeply personal experience of trauma from her abusive marriage to Russell Armstrong, who would go on to take his life during her time on the show. Since then, Armstrong has released a memoir, remarried, briefly joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and come out as bisexual during an episode of the show. "Most people are surprised to find out that I'm bisexual probably just because of stereotypes,” Taylor explained in her confessional. “I mean it's not something I broadcast, but I'm open to all people who have great souls that you can love."

Brandi Glanville Brandi Glanville Bravo Brandi Glanville joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Seasons 3–6 and returned as a “friend of” in Seasons 7–9, and she never failed to bring the drama—sometimes in a fun way, often not-so-much. That included some sapphic chaos. During her time on the show, she stirred things up by outing a makeout with fellow, married castmate Carlton Gebbia, and then later alleging a sexual affair with Denise Richards, who denied the dalliance. As for how she identifies, Glanville says,“ I’m not a lesbian, I’m not straight.”

Denise Richards Denise Richards Bravo While Denise Richards may not claim to have had a sexual affair with Glanville, the Wild Things star isn't shy about her past experiences with women. While guesting on Howard Stern, Denise dished to the host about having had a love affair with a famous actress, whom she described as “a girly-girl. She’s beautiful.”

Garcelle Beauvais Garcelle Beauvais Bravo When Garcelle Beauvais joined the cast of RHOBH, she was a breath of fresh air. The model, actress, author, and producer opened up about the challenges of single motherhood and her continued success in Hollywood. She shared a bit about her dating life, but one moment in particular grabbed sapphics’ attention. During a dinner conversation that delved into the cast’s sexual histories, Beauvais opened up about her same-sex experiences back in her modeling days. While she did not go into detail, she did say that it would stay “between her and the two other girls” she was with. Hot.

Erika Jayne Erika Jayne Bravo During that same dinner, Erika Jayne dished on ménage à trois experiences as well, sharing that she had a threesome with a friend and his wife. Or, as she put it, "a penis and two vaginas.” Well, OK then.

Kyle Richards Kyle Richards Bravo If RHOBH had a face, it would be Kyle Richards, one of the mainstays of the show since day one. Over the course of 14 seasons, she has shared her marriage to Mauricio Umansky, the joys and struggles of raising their four daughters, and the complicated relationship she shares with her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. So when it was rumored that she was in a relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, it was a massive shock that broke the internet. While neither has outright confirmed or denied the relationship (despite a lot of pressure from castmates), Richards has shared that she has had “terrifying” conversations with her daughters about her “evolving” sexuality . “It was the most difficult conversation I’ve ever had with my children, and I was terrified to have that conversation. I just wanted to be as honest as I possibly could,” she explained. “There were stories out there about me and … this did make me wonder, you know, and question myself.” “I really never thought like this before. This is not the way I was raised. That’s not the way my mind even operated,” she says of her mental state before turning to her kids. “And all of a sudden I was thinking like that and I wanted to be as honest with them as possible because they are my best friends.” There was also that time she taught Dorit how to scissor on TV. Just sayin’.

The Real Housewives of Miami

Julia Lemigova Julia Lemigova Bravo When RHOM returned for season four after a (criminally) long pause, the new cast included its first-ever sapphic housewife in a same-sex marriage, Julia Lemigova . Since joining, the bisexual model and former Miss USSR, has shared her married life with ( polarizing, to say the least ) famed former tennis pro Martina Navratilova, her farm, and her tumultuous friendship with Adriana de Moura. In subsequent seasons, their once-passionate friendship had seemingly fizzled over Julia’s growing closeness to other cast members. But during the Season 7 reunion, she revealed that the friendship suffered a blow after the two slept together , seemingly outing her costar in the process.

Adriana de Moura Adriana de Moura Bravo Art dealer, singer, and current Harvard student Adriana de Moura has been a mainstay of the RHOM franchise since season one, and even now as a “friend of,” she manages to stay central to the drama. Usually, that comes in the form of feuding with her frenemies, Marysol Patton and Alexia Escheverria. However, since the reboot and Julia's joining the cast, many have been side-eying the duo’s friendship. There have been foot rubs, sleepovers, and “friend-gagements,” but as far as audiences know, de Moura has never identified as anything but straight, despite saying that Lemigova has taught her that “love has no gender.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Ashley Darby Ashley Darby Bravo Ashley Darby is one of the most out and proud of all the Housewives. Openly bisexual, Darby has shared the ups, downs, and now-ended marriage to Michael Darby, which included bringing women into their bedroom. Now liberated from that marriage, Ashley is back to dating and, last season, shared a few sneaky kisses with “friend of” Jacqueline Blake and performed some very steamy drag king numbers.

Katie Rost Katie Rost Bravo While Katie Rost and Ashley Darby may share their bisexuality in common, there is no love lost between this RHOP duo, who frequently clashed during their shared seasons (Rost appeared in Seasons 1, 4, 7, and 10). Rost has been out to her family since she was in eighth grade and has casually said and reaffirmed it on the show and on social media. She has also alleged that she had a sexual relationship with fellow season one castmate Charrisse Jackson-Jordan. “Maybe next season on #RHOP, they will ask @charrissejordan about the night we had sex, and I lied for her so she could get her divorce settlement. Maybe?” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. And it just got messier from there. Jackson-Jordan has neither confirmed nor denied the assertion.