Listen, we love Chucky and pray every day for the return of Hannibal. We’ve giggled endlessly over What We Do in the Shadows and Los Espookys, and are appropriately obsessed with Wayward, Yellowjackets, and The Owl House. But let’s be honest: if you’re even a little into horror, you’ve already seen—or at least heard of—all those shows. Are they worthy of a spooky season binge? Of course.
But what about the hidden gems?
Maybe you’ve heard of them, but they slipped below your radar. Or perhaps you’ve never heard of them at all. Well, good news—we have, and we’re unearthing these under-seen and under-appreciated queer horror shows that are perfect for an October (or really anytime you’re craving creepy) binge-watch!
Swarm
This series focuses on a sexually fluid young woman named Dre (Dominique Fishback), whose obsession with a pop star named Ni'Jah (Nirine S. Brown) drives her to violence. If that’s not enough sapphic chaos, the show is also packed with queer faves, including Kiersey Clemons, Paris Jackson, and Billie Eilish.
Where to watch: Prime Video
From
If you like your horror heavy on mystery, get ready to be obsessed with From. This series follows a group of survivors trapped in a nightmarish town where monsters emerge at night — and what happens during the day may be even more frightening. The town features a handful of queer characters, including the pansexual Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) and sapphic partners Kristi (Chloe Van Landschoot) and Marielle “Mari” (Kaelen Ohm).
Wreck
We love a good slasher — and one that features queer folks in its lead roles? Sign us up. The first season of this British series is set on a cruise ship, and after the mysterious death of one of its crew, her brother Jamie Walsh (Oscar Kennedy), a 19-year-old gay man, joins the crew to uncover what really happened on board. Along the way, he allies with a lesbian crewmate, Vivian Lim (Thaddea Graham), and a transgender Cher impersonator named Rosie Preston (Miya Ocego).
Where to watch: Hulu
Dead Boy Detectives
If your horror tastes tend toward the Supernatural or Buffy lane, then Dead Boy Detectives is just what you’ve been craving. This series, set in the same world as Sandman, follows two ghostly teens, Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri), who solve paranormal mysteries from beyond. But when a witch named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) shows up in need of help, they have to dig into a demonic case that puts them on the radar of a rival witch (Ruth Connell) and the King of Cats (Lukas Gage). Truly, this show should have been the next big thing, but at least we got one incredible season of spooky doings and queer found family.
Where to watch: Netflix
Alice in Borderland
For fans of dystopian sci-fi horror, Alice in Borderland is here to get under your skin. This Japanese series follows Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) as they try to survive a deadly game they have been forced to participate in, set in a nightmarish Tokyo. One of the series’ leads, Hikari Kuina (Aya Asahina), is a stereotype-defying transgender woman who is the group’s most skilled fighter.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Exorcist
The Exorcist series is far better than it has any business being. How do you follow up a classic like the original 1973 film? This is how. The series is a modern sequel to Peter Blatty’s book and film, and follows Angela Rance (Geena Davis), who has begun experiencing strange phenomena that point to demonic incursion. In need of help, she reaches out to the Church, which dispatches two clergymen: Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera), a young and idealistic priest, and Father Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels), a seasoned, unorthodox, and bisexual exorcist.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Dead of Summer
Summer camps are a classic setting for horror — and with good reason. The isolation, the teens going wild, the sheer number of victims to pick off one by one! Dead of Summer takes full advantage of its setting and adds a queer twist. The supernatural horror series is set in 1989 at Camp Stillwater. When spooky and deadly events begin to occur at the sleepaway camp, the counselors must investigate and uncover Camp Stillwater’s dark secrets. Plus, the series stars actors Zelda Williams and Mark Indelicato as queer characters.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
The Baby
Think motherhood is scary? Well, just imagine one day a mysterious and manipulative baby shows up and takes over your life — and you get The Baby. In it, Natasha (Michelle de Swarte) is a 38-year-old, childless woman who finds herself trapped caring for a baby she neither birthed nor asked for, while trying to discover its origins. How is it queer? Well, pretty much everyone in Natasha’s life is sapphic, so it counts.
Where to watch: HBO Max
In the Flesh
For fans of horror that blends humanity and emotion, In the Flesh is the zom-drama you need in your life. The British series is set in a world where people suffering from “Partially Deceased Syndrome” (PDS), aka zombies, have been rehabilitated and allowed to return home to carry on with their lives. Kieren Walker (Luke Newberry) is a young man with PDS who is struggling with the process of reintegrating into his life, dealing with prejudice from society and his own trauma. He is also bisexual, and over the course of the series, he has romantic connections to both men and women.
Where to watch: Hulu
Hex
British version of that vibe you need to binge this month. The supernatural drama follows Cassie Hughes (Christina Cole), a college student who discovers she comes from a line of witches. As she begins exploring her new powers, she finds herself caught up in the dark and dangerous world of the Nephilim, fallen angels, and ancient secrets. Thankfully, she has her bestie by her side, Thelma (Jemima Rooper), a lesbian ghost. The series also stars Michael Fassbender as the fallen angel Azazeal.
Where to watch: The Internet Archive
Brand New Cherry Flavour
Witchy body horror with kittens? I speak for all sapphics when I say, “Now, we’re talkin’.” This surreal horror limited series follows Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar), an ambitious bisexual filmmaker who is hell-bent on making her short film — only to be betrayed by the producer who promised to help her make it happen. What else is there to do but turn to a witch named Boro (Catherine Keener) for some supernatural revenge?
Where to watch: Netflix