Interviews

BenDeLaCreme says Donald Trump 'won't serve a lick of time' following conviction

BenDeLaCreme Donald Trump Convicted
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The RuPaul's Drag Race alum is keeping it real as the election slowly approaches.

rickycornish

BenDeLaCreme is saying what a lot of people are thinking.

The popular contestant from RuPaul's Drag Race has shown off her talents around the world in a slew of hit productions and shows, with many alongside her bestie Jinkx Monsoon.

Outside of entertaining fans across the globe, BenDeLaCreme has been outspoken about LGBTQ+ equality and the political climate as the 2024 election looms.

Although some liberals may consider the recent news of Donald Trump's conviction as a win in the race, others like BenDeLaCreme are being quite honest as to what the next steps will really look like.

"Listen, he won't serve a lick of time, but let's still consider it a win. Let's celebrate that! I would like to see that one do the cell block tango," BenDeLaCreme tells PRIDE.

With so much at stake for the queer community this year, BenDeLaCreme is also doing her part in her hometown of Seattle. The city just hit a major milestone by marking 50 official years of Pride.

To celebrate the occasion, Visit Seattle invited 56 married queer couples to renew their vows on a gorgeous yacht — dubbed the "Love For All Boat" — to properly kick off Pride season on May 30, 2024. The event broke the record for the most LGBTQ+ couples to renew their vows together at one time.

"Seattle is the first city that ever really ever felt like home for me. It's so welcoming. The queer community is vibrant. The drag community is eclectic. It's just a great place to let your freak flag fly!"

The record-breaking party couldn't come at a more crucial time and BenDeLaCreme is reminding everyone that this kind of visibility is needed to help protect LGBTQ+ rights.

"More than ever, this is a great year to remember that Pride is resistance. Pride came from a riot. Pride came from fighting back against the powers that be that would oppress us. A lot of those things are rearing their heads again in this election. We as queer people are especially well-equipped to battle these things. This Pride is important for us to use that energy to really gather strength to fight the good fight."

Mayor Bruce Harrell also declared May 30 as "Love For All Day" in Seattle and several city landmarks lit up in rainbow colors to commemorate the special day. Pride season in Washington is clearly off to a very solid start.

To learn more about the city of Seattle and plan your own trip, visit the official website here. Watch the full interview with BenDeLaCreme in the video below.

BenDeLaCreme Says Donald Trump "Won't Serve a Lick of Time" Following Convictionyoutu.be

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

