Interviews

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme Reflect On Their 'Drag Race' Legacies

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme
Jiji Lee

The iconic queens are teaming up on another cheery holiday tour.

rickycornish

This is what happens when two queens come together to maximize their joint slay.

Many queens have built careers after competing on RuPaul's Drag Race, but Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme are truly in their own lane.

The duo has made a name for themselves around the holidays and this year is no different as their beloved holiday tour is back and revamped!

For fans who fell in love with the queens while watching them on Drag Race, be prepared to see Jinkx and DeLa in full force.

"For those who have seen the show over the years, we have used our Drag Race platform as a launching pad. We bring people on a whole new journey. Folks who loved us on Drag Race are going to come and be even more surprised by what else we have to offer that we didn't get to bring to that show," BenDeLaCreme says.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show brings all of Jinkx and DeLa's talents to the forefront. Every joke and punchline comes from the queens themselves as they wrote every line of this show in time for the holiday season.

As the only two-time winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, Monsoon is excited audiences can see both of the queen's talent in an unfiltered and truly authentic lens.

"Drag Race exposed us to the audiences who wanted to come see what we have to do. If you watch the challenges, which are my favorite part, that's when you get to see the character of the drag performer respond to these situations. It's a show about Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme and we create our own rules," Monsoon shares.

Tickets to see The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show are available here. To see the full interview with Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, check out the videos above and below.

