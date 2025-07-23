Meet Brandon Rogers — the handsome comedian in the naughty animated series 'Helluva Boss'

Move, he's gay!
Brandon Rogers is known for so many iconic one-liners and quotable phrases thanks to his rise to fame on Vine back in 2015.
After his videos gained millions of views online, Rogers starred in a slew of hilarious shows including the massive hit Helluva Boss.
The animated series includes a chaotic group of queer characters and earned a huge cult following on YouTube for the first two seasons.
Thanks to the passionate fanbase, Helluva Boss got picked up by Prime Video for seasons three and four and new episodes will start streaming later this year.
"My favorite thing about this show is that it unapologetically does not hold back in every direction. If it wants to get emotional, you're going to bring the tears. If it wants to get sexual, there's going to be dicks coming out of the walls," Rogers tells PRIDE.
The provocative series tackles many adult themes including sex, violence, demons, trauma, and everything in between. Rogers is grateful that Helluva Boss is opening the door for more raunchy and gay material to hit the mainstream.
"I've never said this before, but I really hope that this show allows for future people like us to do a better job. I want this show to walk so other creators can run with a better show. I want this to help normalize writers, creators, actors, [and] directors to make more queer art."
In typical Rogers fashion, the comedian also had to give a sexy shoutout to Pride Video for picking up the hilarious show.
"I feel very much like our show is at home, because Amazon does not hold back and I didn't have to blow Bezos! That's the best part!"
Helluva Boss is streaming now on YouTube.