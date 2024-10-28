Scroll To Top
Big Freedia wants everyone to ‘shake their asses’ to the polls

The mogul and reality star wants everyone to use their voice while clapping their cheeks.

rickycornish

One thing about Big Freedia... she means business. You already know!

The rapper and entrepreneur is high on life right now as her hit reality show Big Freedia Means Business is making waves for its second season.

“I was ready! It’s time to keep the business rolling. It’s a great feeling to see someone of my statute to be in these different spaces. That’s what it’s about for me… just elevating everyone around me and myself,” Freedia tells PRIDE.

Freedia is keeping those good vibes going when it comes to the upcoming presidential election.

The star has had quite a few of twerking videos go viral as she’s encouraging everyone to shake their asses as they head to the polls and vote.

“It’s your voice and it needs to be heard! We need to be running our asses to the polls, not only shaking to the pools… we need to be running to the poll, honey. We need to make sure that we put somebody in office who’s going to represent for all of us and our community. We want to make history!”

Big Freedia Means Business is streaming now on Fuse. To see the full interview with Big Freedia, check out the video at the top of the page.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

