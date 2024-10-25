Raven is getting your favorite drag queens to reveal their steamiest secrets

Raven always gets the tea, hunty.

The iconic RuPaul's Drag Race contestant is not only known for coming in second place two times on the iconic show, but she's experienced profound levels of success as RuPaul's makeup artist the past few years.

Now, the legendary queen is pivoting from her competition show Painted with Raven to launching her own talk show Painting with Raven, where she's interviewing our favorite Drag Race alum as they stamp their mugs alongside the host.

"It is nice to be able to talk to them and find out the things that you want to know. I think every single one of them was caught off guard by at least one question," Raven tells PRIDE.

Raven isn't afraid to also ask the queens all of the questions we want to know, which leads to some wild stories being told each episode.

"Quite a few of them were sex stories! It is what it is, as they say. Every queen is asked about a poop story, because everyone has at least one!"

Although she's very booked and busy, Raven still has an itch for competition and would even be interested in competing one final time in the werk room.

"I would do it in a heartbeat! Every time I watch the queens enter the werk room, I'm sit there and I'm just like, 'I would love to do this again.' I had the time of my life competing. I would do it all over again."

Painting with Raven is streaming now on WOW Presents Plus. To see the full interview with Raven, check out the video at the top of the page.