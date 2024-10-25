Scroll To Top
Interviews

Raven is getting your favorite drag queens to reveal their steamiest secrets

Raven is getting your favorite drag queens to reveal their steamiest secrets

Raven is getting your favorite drag queens to reveal their steamiest secrets

The Emmy winner and drag icon is putting popular Drag Race alum in the hot seat.

rickycornish

Raven always gets the tea, hunty.

The iconic RuPaul's Drag Race contestant is not only known for coming in second place two times on the iconic show, but she's experienced profound levels of success as RuPaul's makeup artist the past few years.

Now, the legendary queen is pivoting from her competition show Painted with Raven to launching her own talk show Painting with Raven, where she's interviewing our favorite Drag Race alum as they stamp their mugs alongside the host.

"It is nice to be able to talk to them and find out the things that you want to know. I think every single one of them was caught off guard by at least one question," Raven tells PRIDE.

Raven isn't afraid to also ask the queens all of the questions we want to know, which leads to some wild stories being told each episode.

"Quite a few of them were sex stories! It is what it is, as they say. Every queen is asked about a poop story, because everyone has at least one!"

Although she's very booked and busy, Raven still has an itch for competition and would even be interested in competing one final time in the werk room.

"I would do it in a heartbeat! Every time I watch the queens enter the werk room, I'm sit there and I'm just like, 'I would love to do this again.' I had the time of my life competing. I would do it all over again."

Painting with Raven is streaming now on WOW Presents Plus. To see the full interview with Raven, check out the video at the top of the page.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralRuPaulsDragRaceDragQueensEntertainmentCelebrities
celebritiesdragdrag queensdrag raceentertainmentpainted with ravenpainting with ravenravenrupaul's drag racevideoviralinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio