Online communities have existed for a few generations, but one of the most groundbreaking platforms became the home to vast sub-communities, X (formerly Twitter). Whether you are NBA Twitter, Film Twitter, comic book Twitter, or any other interest, the TL (timeline) has become a digital cafe to connect with like-minded individuals.

On May 9th, Black Twitter: A People’s History, one of the most prolific social media phenomena, was told in a new Hulu docuseries. Inspired by producer and journalist Jason Parham’s WIRED cover story “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” the docuseries chronicles the rise, movements, voices, and memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force across American political and cultural life. Executive producer Prentice Penny is in the director chair for this three-part docuseries, with executive producer Joie Jacoby as showrunner.

In the docuseries, the origins of how the sub-community Black Twitter grew to become the proverbial digital cookout unfold. But what the Hulu doc also showcases is that while we share experiences as Black people, we were even part of niche communities within Black Twitter that catered to our intersectional identities and varied interests, such as LGBTQ+ or shows like Scandal. For many, it became a way to connect when feeling alone IRL (in real life).

In a post-production interview, PRIDE asked the creators of Black Twitter what other online sub-communities they are part of.

