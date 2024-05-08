Jill Zarin apologizes to Reza Farahan following drama on 'The GOAT'

The tea is piping hot.

Jill Zarin is showing her spicy behavior that fans know and love her for on the new reality competition show The GOAT.

As an alum of The Real Housewives of New York City, Zarin certainly knows how to bring the heat toward her fellow Bravolebrities.

With The GOAT premiering this week on Freevee, fans will see the RHONY star go head-to-head with Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset.

"I love Reza. I adore him. If I hurt his feelings at all, I feel terrible, but there's no manual to how to do this thing. Did I agree everything he did or said? No. Did he agree with everything I did or said? No, but I adore him," Zarin tells PRIDE.

It's too bad that Zarin and Farahan clash on the new summer show, but make no mistake... the RHONY alum is a huge advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and she loved competing alongside fellow queer contestants Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul's Drag Race) and Jason Smith (Holiday Baking Championship).

"We had the whole gay man's room and they were in an alliance! You don't want to mess with that alliance, let me tell you. I learned a lot about what it takes to become Alyssa and the hair, the makeup, and the whole thing and how hard that is. That was really nice for me to learn about."

The GOAT premieres May 9 on Freevee. To see the full interview with Jill Zarin, check out the video below.