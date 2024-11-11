Scroll To Top
Interviews

Meet Cameron Wright — the 'provocative' nonbinary singer currently slaying The Voice

Meet Cameron Wright — the 'provocative' nonbinary singer currently slaying 'The Voice'

Meet Cameron Wright — the 'provocative' nonbinary singer currently slaying 'The Voice'

The contestant isn't afraid to be their authentic self on a major network.

rickycornish

This is the representation we need!

Cameron Wright is making quite a splash on The Voice after their blind audition received four chair turns from the esteemed group of judges: Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg.

Now as a member of Team Michael, the singer has advanced to the knockout rounds and they're hoping to eventually end up in the winner's circle.

"Honestly, it's been an overwhelming experience. I can't believe that people are sending me the messages that I've been receiving. Someone who was 15 or 16 said, 'You allowed me to walk in my they/themness.' That one appearance of me is allowing space for someone else to be themselves," Wright tells PRIDE.

The star is not only wowing audiences with their gorgeous vocals, but Wright is also bringing their unique sense of style onto the stage every week.

"It's just as important as the vocal! A lot of the stuff that I'm wearing on the season is either my own or stuff I picked out. I love [being] provocative. I'm very edgy, but I'm also very fem classic. I love a good tailored suit with nothing on underneath. I would say fem rock 'n' roll."

Earlier this year, The Voice crowned its first out LGBTQ+ winner, Asher HaVon, and Wright hopes to continue that winning streak for the LGBTQ+ community.

"It would be very significant. It's tangible evidence that we are making major strides as a people. I just want to keep performing and expanding as a queer Black artist."

The Voiceairs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. To see the full interview with Cameron Wright, check out the video at the top of the page.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

