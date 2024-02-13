With a career that's lasted ten years in the music industry, the 26-year-old singer has no signs of slowing down with her latest album Venus.
The proud LGBTQ+ ally has released plenty of iconic bops throughout the years, but she's now exclusively chatting with PRIDE on her favorite memories behind some of her biggest hits.
Scroll below to see which stories stick out in Larsson's mind when she looks back on her top songs.
Alesso - Words (feat. Zara Larsson)
Released during the spring of 2022, Larsson teamed up with hitmaker Alesso on their banger "Words."
The song is all about on falling in love with someone but having a hard time admitting it. With love as the inspiration behind the track, Larsson reveals that alcohol helped the record come to life.
"Wine! Me and Alesso had a lot of wine when we recorded that in the studio. He's this wine connoisseur, he's really into wine, so we had lovely bottles of red wine. It was great! It came out amazing. We were vibing," Larsson tells PRIDE.
Clean Bandit - Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson)
Throughout her career, Larsson has collaborated with many incredible songwriters and DJs on her hit songs. 2017 was no different when she released "Symphony" with Clean Bandit.
With over one billion views on YouTube, the music video portrays a gay love story with Larsson singing in the heart of a gorgeous orchestra.
"I just think of that video. I just love that video. It was the first video where I realized [I wanted] to direct. It really made me realize how much storytelling I love. I thought it was so powerful. It just makes you cry. The story for that... obsessed."
"That one to me is my baby. We were in the studio [and] I was so nervous because I had never written a song before. It was my first proper, real studio session. We just made this amazing song. I remember calling my manager and my mom and I remember being unsure. Am I just happy about writing a song or is it really as incredible as I think it is? It turned out to be as incredible as I thought it was!"
Venus is available everywhere now. To see the full interview with Zara Larsson, check out the video here.