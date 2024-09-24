Libra season is here, queer & flirty — here’s what that means for YOU, based on your zodiac sign

Summer may officially have ended, but don't let that get you down because Libra season is here — which means things are about to heat up (even if it is sweater weather).

That’s because Libra, which is ruled by Venus, is about to put your libido into overdrive, while also bringing inner equilibrium and peace. So while you may be making steamy decisions and inviting new romance — or just opening a new chapter in your life and taking some risks — you’ll be doing it in a more grounded way.

Libra season kicked off with the autumn equinox and will continue through October 22. During this time you may find yourself reconsidering some beliefs and choices you've made in the past through a new lens. Both your mind and your heart are open and focused more on harmony and finding balance than “getting it right” Ironically this may open some new doors that were invisible to when simple logic was leading the way.

Generally, this is a time when you can be more gentle with yourself, more reflective, and focused on the quiet voice inside that has been trying to prod you in a new direction. So while big changes may be ahead, you’ll feel a sense of calm and resolution about them.

Here’s what all that will look like, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock Virgo season had your intensity dial turned up to the max, now it’s Libra season so it's time to give yourself a little bit of a breather and focus on finding some balance in your life. It's a rare moment when Aries can relax into anything but now is the moment to take a beat, reassess, and ask yourself what it is that you really want. Are you chasing conquests simply to win, or is that outcome something you actually desire? If the answer is yes, keep going, if not now is a time to pivot and seek out the outcome that will offer you the most balance, whether that's at work, in your home, or in your bed.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Peathegee Inc/Getty images Have you felt the pull to stay close to home Taurus? Now is the time to get back out into the world before cuffing season truly locks you down. Sure you love the luxury of those high thread count sheets but it's time to embrace the beauty of nature. Get out and see those leaves changing and while you're at it work up the nerve to talk to that hottie on the hiking trail, at the gym, or at the park. Venus is ruling and the universe is on your side, so now is your chance!

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Flashpop/Getty Images Gemini is no stranger to change, as an air sign you have a tendency to go where the wind blows you fearlessly, it’s one of your greatest strengths. This season you’ll likely feel that pull to switch things up, try new things, go new places, and meet new people even more strongly, while those instincts can lead to incredible new opportunities, take advantage of the balancing forces of the season to make sure that you're not doing so without ANY thought. In other words, step into a new relationship, don’t leap.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) filadendron/Getty Images Every cautious romantic, now is the time to let down some of those walls Cancer! Libra season is a joyful, flirtatious season and you don't want to miss out on all the full. The key here is to balance that new vulnerability, with the expectation of reciprocity that Libras demand in their relationship. It is the way you can let new romance (and sex) into your life while still taking care of that secretly soft heart of yours.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Maskot/Getty images All year long is showtime for proud Leo but now it's time to share some of the limelight with those around you. Step back a little and let those in your life take center stage while you pour all of that charisma into building them up. Yes in life, but particularly in the bedroom. You may be surprised by what you learn about and from all the incredible people in your life, which of course you can take with you when you're back to being the center of attention next season!

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Drazen_/Getty Images Take a breath Virgo your season is over and now you turn that heightened critical voice OFF! Now is a time for self-reflection, ask yourself what you learned about YOU, and how balance can help you to improve while also being gentle with yourself. And while you're at it, it’s time to be a little selfish, particularly in the bedroom. Last season your inner service bottom may have been activated, which means it’s time to top — metaphorically, anyway!

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Eugenio Marongiu/Getty Images At last, the whole universe is all about YOU! Wait, does that throw everything out of delicate balance? Yes, but that’s ok, this season it's time to embrace all the energy coming your way. Smile bigger, wear something brighter, take a risk, and slide into those DMs. The universe and its energy are coalescing around you right now, so ride that wave, take a risk, and celebrate every bit of the beauty around you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) thianchai sitthikongsak/Getty Images I know this sounds impossible, but you may feel a bit friskier than usual this season. That's Venus for you. But here’s the thing while your desire may be amped up, you may also find yourself craving something a little deeper (no not literally, ok well maybe that, too), now is the time to open your heart and mind to the profound, if a bit scary, romance that is waiting for you, when you're ready to let it in. Now here’s the really tricky part, no games, not during Libra season. You are officially in your sincerity era.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) enigma_images/Getty Images Wild at heart Sagittarius is going to feel the pull to nature especially strongly this season, while that's great and worthy of indulgence, now is the time for a little moderation. Such a dirty word for Sag, but how can you appreciate freedom if from time to time you don’t embrace domesticity? Find the peace and joy within your home, strike up a new flirtation with someone you would mind riding out (and riding) the winter with, and who knows maybe even beyond.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Drs Producoes/Getty Images Capricorn now is the time to really recess your career. Now we're not saying drop a resignation letter, just take some time to look deeper inside and ask yourself if what you're doing is really fulfilling your heart and your potential. Then once you know what you want, go for it. Ask for that raise, apply for that dream job, or set those goals that will start moving you toward where you truly want to go next.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Mario Arango/Getty Images While love and romance are certainly in the ether right now for you to take advantage of with some cute hookups, there is an impactful relationship and romance for you to focus on and that is with yourself. Now is the time to fall deeper in love with your truest constant companion, you. Take some time to stare at yourself in the mirror appreciating every inch of your unique and powerful beauty. Consider your quirks and embrace them because they are what make you so wonderfully you.