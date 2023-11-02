25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own

We've talked a lot about the different kinds of sex toys...
...that gay men can get enjoyment out of (either alone or with their partners), but what are the best choices among the flock? There's just so many to choose from (like a FleshJack from adult film star Levi Karter's collection), so here are 20 of our handpicked recommendations—ranked, for your pleasure!
1. Nipple Clamps
The nipples are super sensitive and a great turn on, so these are perfect to add to the list. Grab one here.
2. Prostate massager
Everybody loves a good massage, don't they? Get yourself a prostate massager here.
3. Double-Ended Dildos
With a double-ended dildo, you and your partner can each enjoy the pleasure of having being the top and the bottom simultaneously. Get one here.
4. Anal Training Kit
Everybody has to start somewhere, right? If you're new to bottoming, get yourself a kit before you start hitting the big leagues. Grab one here.
5. Sex Swing
This is a great fantasy toy to add to the mix. If you've never used one, you're missing out. Get one here.
6. Clone-a-Willy
There's something oddly charming about cloning him for your entertainment and pleasure. It might seem odd at first, but hey, we highly recommend it. Pick it up here.
7. Edible Pens
Pens are perfect for leaving sexy notes and words on your partner. We recommend these edible ones because, hey, it makes clean up even more fun!
8. Sex Dice
Purchasing a pair of these bad boys makes for some exciting bedroom adventures. Are they necessary for a good time? No, but they certainly spice things up. Order them right here.
9. Rope
Rope isn't everyone's favorite flavor of bedroom fun, but for those interested in exploring kink, it's can be a vital first-step. Grab some soft and sexy rope over here.
10. The Tube Love Glove
Sometimes you just need a helper to get off. That's where the Tube Love Glove comes in. Pick it up at AdamMale.
12. Male Strap On
Strap ons are perfect if size or soreness are an issue for a top. We recommend Adam & Eve's Hollow Strap On, available online here.
13. Penis Pump
Grabbing a pump is worth it for the killer size and sensation that a pump brings to you down below. We recommend this beginner's pump to try.
14. Ultra Douche
For when you really want to be nice and clean and ready for your partner, we highly recommend the Ultra Douche. Grab it right here.
15. Flavored Condoms
Who said safe sex had to be dull sex? Nothing like a flavored condom to spice things up a bit. We recommend Durex's tropical variety.
16. Pjur
Lube can be a toy? If it's a premium lube, yes! We highly recommend Pjur for anal, it helps improve sensations and minimizes pain. Just be aware that it's a silicone lube. Grab it here.
17. Slimline Ballsy Dildo
Sometimes you need a nicely sized dildo to please yourself. In comes the Slimline, a perfect choice for anyone that likes their dildos to be colorful. Pick it up here.
18. Beaded Deep Throat Stroker
Ever wanted to simulate that deep throat experience? This is the perfect stroker to do the trick. We highly recommend, because everyone deserves to be deep throated now and then. Pick it up over here.
19. Eggs
Eggs make for great masturbation aids, and they're relatively affordable to boot. Grab our recommendation right here.
20. Tantus Silicone Vibrating Dildo
A vibrating dildo should be in every gay man's bedroom. This model is the perfect opportunity to buy one: it has a glossy smooth texture, a tip easy for penetration, and the perfect curve. Pick it up right here.
21. Cock Sheath
Nothing like a cock sheath to stimulate both the top and the bottom during a little bit of anal. Goes well with water based lube too! Highly recommended.
22. Colt Anal Trainer Kit
You know what we love about the Anal Trainer Kit? It comes in three sizes, it's perfect for first-timers, and it's only $29.95. Three butt plugs for the price of one is amazing, and perfect for couples. Grab it right here.
23. Magic Wand
It's one of our favorite gender-neutral sex toys, and for good reason: you can use this bad girl on anyone. Grab it over at Amazon.
24. Vibrating Cock Ring
There's nothing like a cock ring that vibrates. Keep him hard and very aroused, right? We love this one from TLAgay.
25. Vibrating Anal Plug
Every man needs one: an anal plug that vibrates. We love this one on Amazon, plus it's on discount! Go grab it!