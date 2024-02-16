Here's how to avoid 10 common mistakes before having sex





Shutterstock Sex can get a little messy, especially between men. But you know what they say, “When you’re poking around in the mud, you’re bound to get dirty.” Still, here are some same-sex pre-sex tips to make sure your experience is as enjoyable as possible.

1. Clean your nether region Shutterstock Both front and back. Everyone has their own method, from an enema to a soapy finger. Figure out what works best for you, and do it. In general, it’s good to use the 2-by-2 rule. Don’t bottom if you pooped in the past two hours or you haven’t pooped in two days.

2. Practice with yourself Shutterstock if you've never had sex or you're newer to it, there's no problem with playing around with yourself to figure out what you do and don't like. There are plenty of sex toys out there to help you with this exploration, so don't be shy!

3. Only say yes if you want to Shutterstock Don't feel pressured into doing anything you don't want to. This should feel like "duh," but you'd be surprised how many situations you'll land in where you don't feel as comfortable saying no -- but don't!

4. Go in with confidence Shutterstock Sex can be nerve-wracking. Maybe you're with someone you really like that you feel is out of your league. Maybe you're newer to sex and don't necessarily know what you're doing. Just be confident and go with the flow, otherwise you may get in your own way of enjoying the experience.

5. Pee beforehand Shutterstock Nothing is worse than having to pee during sex. Avoid it like the plague. Use the facilities before you start undressing.

6. Don't drink too much Shutterstock Tipsy sex is fun. Even drunk sex can be fun. But blackout vomiting, nausea sex? No, that is not fun and never will be.

7. Always have condoms nearby Shutterstock Back pocket. In your drawer. In your backpack. Be prepared. Remember: Safe sex is sexy.

8. Lube it up Shutterstock And do both yourself and him and favor: Don’t buy the cheap stuff. It’s worth it to spend the extra few bucks. Trust me.

9. Avoid eating a heavy meal (especially oily foods) You will feel gross, gassy and bloated at the same time. It could also cause an accident…