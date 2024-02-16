Scroll To Top
Love&Sex

Here's how to avoid 10 common mistakes before having sex

Here's how to avoid 10 common mistakes before having sex

How to avoid 10 common pre-sex mistakes
Shutterstock

A little preparation can go a LONG way!


How to avoid 10 common pre-sex mistakes

Shutterstock

Sex can get a little messy, especially between men. But you know what they say, “When you’re poking around in the mud, you’re bound to get dirty.” Still, here are some same-sex pre-sex tips to make sure your experience is as enjoyable as possible.

1. Clean your nether region

Shutterstock

Both front and back. Everyone has their own method, from an enema to a soapy finger. Figure out what works best for you, and do it. In general, it’s good to use the 2-by-2 rule. Don’t bottom if you pooped in the past two hours or you haven’t pooped in two days.

2. Practice with yourself

Shutterstock

if you've never had sex or you're newer to it, there's no problem with playing around with yourself to figure out what you do and don't like. There are plenty of sex toys out there to help you with this exploration, so don't be shy!

3. Only say yes if you want to

Shutterstock

Don't feel pressured into doing anything you don't want to. This should feel like "duh," but you'd be surprised how many situations you'll land in where you don't feel as comfortable saying no -- but don't!

4. Go in with confidence

Shutterstock

Sex can be nerve-wracking. Maybe you're with someone you really like that you feel is out of your league. Maybe you're newer to sex and don't necessarily know what you're doing. Just be confident and go with the flow, otherwise you may get in your own way of enjoying the experience.

5. Pee beforehand

Shutterstock

Nothing is worse than having to pee during sex. Avoid it like the plague. Use the facilities before you start undressing.

6. Don't drink too much

Shutterstock

Tipsy sex is fun. Even drunk sex can be fun. But blackout vomiting, nausea sex? No, that is not fun and never will be.

7. Always have condoms nearby

Shutterstock

Back pocket. In your drawer. In your backpack. Be prepared. Remember: Safe sex is sexy.

8. Lube it up

Shutterstock

And do both yourself and him and favor: Don’t buy the cheap stuff. It’s worth it to spend the extra few bucks. Trust me.

9. Avoid eating a heavy meal (especially oily foods)

You will feel gross, gassy and bloated at the same time. It could also cause an accident…

10. Stop caring so much about how you look

Shutterstock

Yes, you gained some weight, have some bad shoulder acne, and haven’t manscaped. Yes, he’s bigger than you and his abs are tighter. Who the hell cares? Don’t let it ruin your mood or impact your sexual experience. He’s there with you on his own volition. Enjoy yourself and he will too.

Love&SexDatingBisexualMenSexLove
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Pride Staff

Read Full Bio
author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio