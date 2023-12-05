10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About

There are some surprising places on a man's body that can really get him going!
We all know at least one or two pretty obvious places on a guy's body that get him going in the bedroom (nips!), but what about some of those other unexpected places?
While everyone's bodies are different, and everyone has different quirks and kinks to discover (which is half the fun!) there are still some common erogenous zones that are always ready to be explored.
Here are 10 erogenous zones you should aim to please to heighten any experience.
1. Scalp
There really is nothing better than getting your scalp massaged, and it just so happens to be one of the male erogenous zones, as well. If we're starting from the head down and working our way toward the center for all the action, playing around with his hair or giving him a scalp massage is a great way to get things going.
2. Neck
Anyone who’s ever been kissed on the nape of the neck already knows how good it feels. Add in a soft whisper, a gentle breath, or a smooth stroke, and this is one of the top spots that are sure to get him going.
3. Base of the spine
Right above the crack, this is a great place to simply put your hand and rub. Try it. You’ll see.
4. Bottom of the foot
While some may get ticklish, others will really enjoy a little teasing foot play.
5. Sides of the chest
Next time, instead of diving in straight for the nipples, work the sides of the chest, along his ribs. It might just make him squirm!
6. Nipples
Okay, we guess it couldn't be left off the list, although it doesn't seem very secret. After the sides of the chest, it makes sense to go straight for the most sensitive part (at least for most of us).
7. Inner thighs
Hold off on going for the main attraction and spend some time along the inside of the legs. It's super sexy because everyone involved knows what's coming up, but it delays the pleasure oh so sweetly.
8. Ear lobe
A little finger stroking, a little cheek grazing, and maybe some sucking and kissing — the ear lobe is ready for a lot of attention during foreplay, so have at it!
9. Armpits
Some people may be super ticklish, others may think it's gross, but there's certainly a healthy number of guys who find pit play pleasurable.
10. Underside of the balls
It is to be noted, this is not the taint, but instead, the back and underside of the balls. There are plenty of guys who are plenty attentive to this area, but if you find yourself avoiding it, try to incorporate this wonderful "hidden" erogenous zone next time you're down there.
So there you have it! Which zones do YOU think were missed on the list?