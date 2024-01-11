15 things you should never text your crush

Keep it cute, or put it on mute.
Shutterstock
Despite what you think, some text messages are just better left unsent.
Dating is a game, and while it's hard to figure out and there are really no specific rules because everyone is different, it's also important to learn how to play your cards right.
In the world of texting, anything can (and probably will) go wrong. Certain things can come off as rude. Other things can come off as passive-aggressive. And often what we do (especially when texting our crushes) is say something personal that really should be said in a face-to-face conversation. The bottom line is...avoid texts like these at all costs!
So, here are 15 things you should definitely NEVER text your crush (if you want them to like you back).
1. Multiple texts with no response
It's definitely annoying sometimes, but just remember, no response is also a response. There's being busy and there's ignoring you. Sometimes, it's better to just take the hint.
2. Angry texts
Regardless of the reason, some things are just better left said in person. Even if you're angry, and even if he's in the wrong for it, just don't send him any angry texts, especially if it's something you want to work out and you hardly know each other.
3. Unnecessary texts
If you don't need to text him, don't text him. Coming up with an excuse to message him just so you can have contact with him comes off as a little desperate and clingy, so unless you actually have something to say, maybe err on the side of caution. "Just thinking about you" texts are only cute after a full bond has been established.
4. "Accidental" texts
Following up on the above, don't pretend to text him on accident when you know damn well you're just trying to establish contact again. Just chill -- all good things happen to those who wait.
5. One-word responses
One-word responses mean either one of two things: 1.) You’re not interested and simply can’t be bothered to conjure up a full sentence or 2.) you’re being passive aggressive. You don't want to act like a toddler because your crush can’t hang out with you, or won’t drive all the way across town to see you. And saying “fine,” isn’t going to bode well for you or your crush.
6. "I miss you."
Look, until you’re actually in a relationship, this might not be your best move to make. It can seem a little clingy, and even if you’re meaning for it to be cute and loving, it can come off a little desperate instead.
7. Anything jealous
You might not be the only person in his life. In fact, you might not be any person in his life, and sometimes that’s okay, too. He may not even know what your feelings are, and even if he does, that doesn’t mean he needs to forget about everybody else just to pay you some attention. Let him live his life, and if he wants to choose you, he will.
8. Conversely, anything meant to make *him* jealous
On the flip side, also try to avoid doing anything you think will make him jealous. We all know that we want what we can’t have, but making yourself unavailable needs to be a natural occurrence, not a manipulative one. He might not care if you’re spending time with anyone else (he might even prefer it.) If that’s the case, total backfire.
9. “We need to talk...”
I’m sure you do, but not via text. Any message that starts with "we need to talk..." should absolutely be something communicated in real life. So many times, we’re afraid of being vulnerable in person, so we use texting as the intermediary tool. We feel “safer” and less “exposed” expressing our emotions via text, and therefore, rely on texting to have serious emotional talks. This is a big no-no. You need to have these types of talks in real life, so both you and he are on the same page. Texting things this serious can lead to miscommunication.
10. Sloppy drunk texts
Once in a blue moon, a drunk text can be cute, but most of the time, they're definitely not. If you’re starting to date, and you send out a “drinking with friends and thinking of you,” that’s kinda cute (I guess). I wouldn’t necessarily like to receive that message, but I do think many folks would. So it’s up to you. If you think your guy would be into something more cutesy like that, do it. Regardless, no guy wants “peeeeeenus hottt. Wwe hsoullntn hve spokeen cause i ilke uuu.”
11. Your love confession
This is something you do in person. “I really like you” texts are okay to send, but only AFTER you’ve at least said it once in person. This goes back to using texting as this intermediary tool, which you don’t want to do.
12. No (or a very delayed) response
So this isn’t what you say, but when you say it. Don’t play hard to get if you like the guy and want to date him. If you see he texts you, and you have the time to text him back, definitely do it. There’s no reason to wait. We’re not in high school anymore. Waiting to text back for no reason is just a turnoff at this point.
13. Unsolicited naked photos
Naked photos are fabulous. Love ‘em. Love sending ‘em. Love getting ‘em. Love the ones that appear more “artsy.” But you should only be sending them when you guys are flirty and it’s appropriate to send some naughty pictures. A random one of out the blue after you’ve been texting a few days feels random, desperate, and thirsty. This is your crush, for God’s sake, not an anonymous dude on Grindr!
14. Super aggressive sexual texts
Again, you need to to get to know the guy you’re messaging first. Be wary of sending very sexually-charged texts from the get-go. This is something that you work up to. You gauge his responses and then slowly get a little bit naughtier in what you say. Then you throw in some of those cute purple devil emojis.
15. “Hey.”
I’ve written about this before, and people definitely disagreed with me, but I think a blank “Hey.” is one of the most annoying texts in the history of mankind. We are all people who have busy lives. If you want to chat, then actually chat. A simple “How was your day?” is golden. If you want to make plans, do that. “Hey! You free this weekend and wanna go on a brewery tour?” But I’d bet that if you just say “hey” to your crush, he’s more likely to be bugged by it, and chances are he won't find it cute.