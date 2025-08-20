Queer players on Team USA Womens Rugby World Cup
Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock
The Women’s Rugby World Cup starts on Friday, and the lineup for the American team is proving why rugby really is the gayest sport around.
Sure, the WNBA has dozens of queer players and couples playing on the same team and rival teams, and the National Women’s Soccer League is chock full of sapphics, but women’s rugby is definitely the queerest sport out there.
The Eagles, the name of the U.S Women’s Rugby World Cup squad, has six queer players, and there are 54 LGBTQ+ players playing in the international competition.
So let’s meet the sapphic American players ready to set the pitch on fire!
Alev Kelter
Alev Kelter, Team USA
Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock
Ruby sevens star Alev Kelter has had an impressive career. This will be the third time Kelter has represented the United States in the Rugby World Cup. She also competed on Team USA at the 2016, 2020, and 2024 Olympics. In 2024, not only did she take home a bronze medal, but she also proposed to her girlfriend, fellow rugby player Kathryn Treder.
Mckenzie Hawkins
Mckenzie Hawkins, Team USA
Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock
McKenzie Hawkins plays at Flyhalf for the United States and this will be her second time at the Rugby World Cup, although she never stepped onto the field the last time around. Hawkins has been dating her girlfriend Liz for two years.
Charli Jacoby
Charli Jacoby, Team USA
Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock
Charli Jacoby plays Prop for the United States during international competition, but also played for the Exerter Chiefs in the Premier 15s. In 2024, she became the first American to play in Australia’s Super Rugby Women’s completion for the Queensland Reds for the 2024 season. Jacoby is dating Australian Rugby World Cup team member Lori Cramer.
Erica Jarrell-Searcy
Erica Jarrell-Searcy, Team USA
Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock
Harvard alum Erica Jarrell-Searcy was on the 2021 Rugby World Cup traveling roster, but didn’t get a chance to walk onto the pitch. This time around, she’ll be making her World Cup debut as a starting Lock. Just six weeks ago, Jarrell-Searcy celebrated marrying wife Kay with a carousel of photos on Instagram.
Kathryn Treder
Kathryn Treder, Team USA
Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock
American rugby union player Kathryn Treder made her World Cup debut at the 2021 games in New Zealand. The 29-year-old hooker and flanker was also named in the Bay Breakers squad for their inaugural season as part of Women’s Elite Rugby. Treder’s girlfriend, fellow World Cup team member Alev Kelter, proposed to her after winning bronze at the Paris Olympics.
Kate Zackary
Kate Zackary, Team USA
Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock
This will be team captain Kate Zackary’s third time competing in the World Cup. The fierce competitor and leader began her professional rugby career in 2014 when she quit her job working at a gym to join the women’s Eagles sevens team. She married wife Mandy back in 2023.