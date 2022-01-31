Cher Honors Betty White With Cover of Golden Girls Theme Song

NBC is celebrating TV icon Betty White tonight with a tribute looking back on her life. A number of celebrities are slated to appear, including Mary Steenburgen, Jean Smart, Drew Barrymore, and Ellen DeGeneres. But we also got a sneak preview from a particularly notable guest — Cher.

Only an icon can truly pay appropriate tribute to an icon, so it makes sense that Cher would be the one swinging by to sing the theme song from the Golden Girls to honor Betty’s legacy.

“Every Friend is Golden,” the “Believe” singer tweeted alongside a short clip showcasing her version of “Thank You For Being a Friend.”

Cher also tweeted that getting to sing the song in memory of Betty was a great honor for her, as she remembers watching her on a show called Life With Elizabeth growing up.

“Betty Taught Me To Speak Like a Southern [Belle],” she wrote.

There’s a giant overlap in Cher fans and Betty White fans, if only because both women have inspired so many people and created such a lasting impact in their careers, so it stands to reason that people were thrilled to see this sweet cover ahead of the TV special.

Some people have also been sharing old clips of Cher and Betty together following Betty’s passing, including these gems:

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl airs Monday night at 10pm ET on NBC.