The Bombshell Teaser Trailer Is Pure Drama & We're Living For It

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie are taking on Fox News in the new Lionsgate film.

Get ready for the most tense, dramatic elevator ride of your entire life.

Lionsgate just released the first look at their upcoming film Bombshell, the story of the women who came forward and took down former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes after he was accused of sexual harassment. The movie stars a powerhouse cast, including Charlize Theron as controversial news personality Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as journalist Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie as fictional news producer Kayla Pospisil, reports Deadline. We also catch a brief glimpse of Saturday Night Live star and one of our fave queer actresses/comedians Kate McKinnon in the teaser!

While not much dialogue is even exchanged, the intensity and anxiousness that the three legendary actresses convey in the trailer is already enough to get us all hooked on the sheer drama that is sure to unfold!

Bombshell is set to hit theaters this December. Watch the teaser trailer in the video below!