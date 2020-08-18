HBO's Satirical Coastal Elites Already Has Us Cackling

Well, the era of quarantine films is upon us. After it was announced that other projects like Malcolm & Marie, the movie featuring Zendaya and John David Washington, were in the works, HBO has now released the trailer for its new project Coastal Elites. The satirical film was shot entirely in quarantine and features some of our favorite stars.

Sarah Paulson, Dan Levy, Issa Rae, Bette Midler, and Kaitlyn Dever star as the aforementioned "coastal elites," seemingly all trying to get through quarantine. They speak straight to the camera with Paulson playing the character of Clarissa Montgomery, who seems to be holding classes or lessons over livestream.

"Take a deep, healing breath and imagine that you're not even on Twitter or Facebook or Xanax," she says in the first trailer for the project.

Meanwhile, Midler is seemingly playing a character who is in prison — maybe for assaulting someone who was wearing a MAGA hat — while Rae plays someone named Kelly who may have known or come into contact with Melania Trump in the past. For her part, Dever seems to be a nurse, helping to fight against the pandemic while Levy plays Mark Hesterman, a West Hollywood actor who is in a therapy session about his acting career.

The project was written by Paul Rudnick and directed by Jay Roach. It will premiere on September 12. It'll be a busy time for Paulson who will also be rolling out Ratched, the eerie Netflix film she stars in. That project will begin streaming September 18.