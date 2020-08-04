Sarah Paulson Gets Murderous in Netflix's First Ratched Trailer

Sarah Paulson is the devilish nurse Mildred Ratched in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's latest Netflix drama, Ratched.
The official description reads:
"Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born."
The series stars Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo, Brandon Flynn, and Vincent D’Onofrio.
Ratched premieres on September 18 on Netflix! Watch the trailer below!
