Is Normani the Next Generation's Beyoncé?

Normani, the best-kept secret of girl group Fifth Harmony, just released "Motivation," the first single from her debut album and the internet is quite literally obsessed.

As the new Black superstar smashing onto the scene, Normani is already getting comparisons to the one and only Beyoncé. And we can't help but notice some similarities.

Let's dive in...

1. They both came from girls groups

While Normani was forced into the background of Fifth Harmony for...whatever reason, many fans of the group knew she was a star from the jump. Her dance moves and charm oozed off of her much in the same way as Beyoncé in Destiny's Child. She wasn't positioned as the star of Fifth Harmony, but her power pierced through the bullshit—and with "Motivation," it's even more apparent that Normani has IT, much like Beyoncé.

2. She has the range

As Kehlani tweeted, "we ain’t had our own superstar triple threat girl to stan over as a generation. we grew up on them but she’s OURS. and she’s BLACK mwuahahahaYES."

The voice, the dance moves, the IT factor. Normani has it, and it's clear the people have been hungry for whatever IT is, something that has been missing from recent pop music for more than a second.

3. Normani acknowledges the work of pop stars before her

She loves 2000s music, which is clear from young Normani in the music video watching 106 & Park. "Motivation" promptly begins with an homage to Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love." Who can forget that iconic white tank top and jeans, Beyoncé uttering the two words that would change the world: "You ready?" (We weren't!)

We spot even more 2000s references throughout the music video including Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Omarion, and Kelly Rowland. And what is more 2000s R&B than that dancing-in-the-rain montage?

4. This clip:

It honestly doesn't have anything to do with Bey, but you cannot tell me this girl isn't a superstar!

5. She has Beyoncé's blessing.

In a 2018 interview, Normani opened up about the time she met the Queen of Pop face to face. According to the 'Love Lies' singer, Beyoncé told the rising star, "you keep doing your thing. I'm really proud of you. I'm watching you."

Personally, I wouldn't go so far as to say Normani is the next generation's Beyoncé because Beyoncé is Beyoncé and she's scored two #2 albums this year alone. And let's be real, few singers have Bey's vocal prowess, Normani included. I personally see her more as a Britney Spears or Janet Jackson type, and that's no shade because look where those two superstars are now!

But ultimately in 2019, Normani has the space to be her own superstar, uncomparable to anyone before her. We have no idea what the future holds for Nomani, but we have no choice but to stan.

Watch the music video for "Motivation" below!