Soundtrack of Pride: Alex the Astronaut Jams Out to Lesbian Icons

Harry Styles, Janelle Monáe, Frank Ocean, Mary Lambert, and so much more!

We all have those songs that are forever ingrained in our coming-of-age stories. Songs that gave us hope, played during our first kiss, made us feel fierce, or simply helped us understand ourselves a little bit better. This can be particularly true for LGBTQ+ artists.

Throughout the month of June, and only on PRIDE, LGBTQ+ artists are curating and sharing playlists that reflect their formative years—their Soundtracks of Pride.

Ahead of her upcoming debut album The Theory of Absolutely Nothing, Alex the Astronaut shares a few songs that defined her formative years.

Alex's playlist is an eclectic selection of tracks from Harry Styles, Janelle Monáe, Frank Ocean, and Mary Lambert.

Alex the Astronaut is also a featured guest at our virtual Pride Month music festival, PRIDE: INSIDE, a musical celebration of LGBTQ+ folks and allies, coming to YouTube on June 19!

Alex the Astronaut's album, The Theory of Absolutely Nothing, is set to be released on August 21! Listen to her Soundtrack of Pride below:

