Soundtrack of Pride: Siena Liggins' 'Lesbian, Coming-of-Age' Playlist

We all have those songs that are forever ingrained in our coming-of-age stories. Songs that gave us hope, played during our first kiss, made us feel fierce, or simply helped us understand ourselves a little bit better. This can be particularly true for LGBTQ+ artists.

Throughout the month of June, and only on PRIDE, LGBTQ+ artists are curating and sharing playlists that reflect their formative years—their Soundtracks of Pride. With protests calling for justice for Black people who have died at the hands of police violence popping up all over the world, we're taking the time this week to celebrate a few of our favorite Black LGBTQ+ artists.

Get ready to dance with synth-pop artist Siena Liggins!

We first took notice of Liggins in 2018 with her single "Flowerbomb," a sensual and divinely feminine ode to still smelling like sex the morning after. (Be careful ladies, Liggins just might steal your girl!) Her Soundtrack of Pride features some of our favorite pop stars.

"A lesbian coming of age playlist wouldn't be right without 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' and 'God Is A Woman,'" Liggins tells PRIDE. "They are both on there so you know it's real, but it wouldn't be a playlist curated by me if 'Always Be My Baby' by Mariah Carey didn't make the cut."

Previous Soundtracks of Pride: The Aces, pineappleCITI

"I'm such a slut for Top 40. So there's a lot of songs you'll probably know—some will probably make you roll your eyes. And that's so fine by me. You'll find both Justin's, Usher, 1D, Prince, and Marvin Gaye because I idolized all the popular boys who made girls scream and become completely looney. There's also plenty of high notes and whispery lyrics from the girls I aspired to sound like—Britney, RiRi, Ariana, and Taylor."

"I hope you enjoy just over two hours of exactly what you're expecting from me...especially, the shameless plug of my own bop 'Perfect' at the very end. Happy Pride! Stay safe, babes."

Listen to Siena Liggin's Soundtrack of Pride below:

And for the rest of the Soundtracks of Pride series, click here.