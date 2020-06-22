Soundtrack of Pride: Wafia Bops to Kehlani, MIA, & Britney Spears

The synth-pop artist shares with PRIDE some of the songs that helped shape her identity over the years!

We all have those songs that are forever ingrained in our coming-of-age stories. Songs that gave us hope, played during our first kiss, made us feel fierce, or simply helped us understand ourselves a little bit better. This can be particularly true for LGBTQ+ artists.

Throughout the month of June, and only on PRIDE, LGBTQ+ artists are curating and sharing playlists that reflect their formative years—their Soundtracks of Pride.

To kick off this week's batch of Soundtracks, syrupy, synth-pop artist Wafia shared a few songs that have helped shape her identity over the years.

Wafia's playlist includes glittery tracks from Caroline Polachek, Britney Spears, Frank Ocean, and more!

Previous Soundtracks of Pride: The Aces, pineappleCITI, Siena Liggins, J.Scott, ABISHA, CHAV, Alex the Astronaut, Lauren Phillips, Ruth Koleva, ALMA

She shares a few thoughts on each track below:

"So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings" - Caroline Polachek:

"There’s a lot I love about this but most of all that it brings out a very dramatic side to me."



"Sugar Honey Iced Tea" - Princess Nokia

"Her confidence is so infectious in this one."



"Monopoly" - Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet

"Obsessed with this song, the melody is so fun."



"Bad Girls" - MIA

"This song and it’s music video made me feel so SEEN when it came out. Anthem."



"Lucky" - Britney Spears

"8-year-old me was reenacting this video in my Barbie night gown every opportunity I had."



"Honey" - Kehlani

"I love love love Kehlani and love how soft this song is."



"Chanel" - Frank Ocean

"Classic."

New music from Wafia is coming soon. Listen to her Soundtrack of Pride below!

And for the rest of the Soundtracks of Pride series, click here!