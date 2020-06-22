Soundtrack of Pride: Wafia Bops to Kehlani, MIA, & Britney Spears

We all have those songs that are forever ingrained in our coming-of-age stories. Songs that gave us hope, played during our first kiss, made us feel fierce, or simply helped us understand ourselves a little bit better. This can be particularly true for LGBTQ+ artists.
Throughout the month of June, and only on PRIDE, LGBTQ+ artists are curating and sharing playlists that reflect their formative years—their Soundtracks of Pride.
To kick off this week's batch of Soundtracks, syrupy, synth-pop artist Wafia shared a few songs that have helped shape her identity over the years.
Wafia's playlist includes glittery tracks from Caroline Polachek, Britney Spears, Frank Ocean, and more!
She shares a few thoughts on each track below:
"So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings" - Caroline Polachek:
"There’s a lot I love about this but most of all that it brings out a very dramatic side to me."
"Sugar Honey Iced Tea" - Princess Nokia
"Her confidence is so infectious in this one."
"Monopoly" - Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet
"Obsessed with this song, the melody is so fun."
"Bad Girls" - MIA
"This song and it’s music video made me feel so SEEN when it came out. Anthem."
"Lucky" - Britney Spears
"8-year-old me was reenacting this video in my Barbie night gown every opportunity I had."
"Honey" - Kehlani
"I love love love Kehlani and love how soft this song is."
"Chanel" - Frank Ocean
"Classic."
New music from Wafia is coming soon. Listen to her Soundtrack of Pride below!
And for the rest of the Soundtracks of Pride series, click here!
