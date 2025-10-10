Hi Fam 🌈

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish hit the blue carpet for National PrEP Day at The Abbey in West Hollywood to chat with all of the queer celebrities and allies on MISTR’s commitment to providing free PrEP for everyone! Stay tuned here for all of the exciting interviews.

Gay Halloween season is already in full swing in San Francisco, and this week I got into the spirit at Peaches Christ's annual haunt, Terror Vault. I grabbed a cocktail at the vampire-themed Fang Bang Bar, then headed into the belly of the beast for their witch-themed haunted house. After getting all the chills and thrills, we slid into the VIP for one more drink and enjoyed the Triple HeXXXed Witch Strip Club show! Happy Halloween!

Here's what we're watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 In Theaters: Kiss of the Spider Woman

We are so back! This is queer cinema! This aching drama is set in the 1980s in an Argentinian prison, where political prisoner Valentín Arregui (Diego Luna) shares a cell with Luis Molina (Tonatiuh), a gay man jailed for public indecency. The two grow closer as they try to survive the brutalities of prison life. To keep them entertained, Luis spins tales of his favorite Hollywood diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez). Catch it in theaters this weekend.

📺 Stream & Chill: Boots

This queer coming-of-age dramedy is set during the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” era of the 1990s and follows a gay teen named Cameron (Miles Heizer) who enters the military alongside his best friend Ray (Liam Oh). Once there, Cameron realizes he’ll have to come to terms with his identity and decide if he’s going to live authentically. Boots is streaming now on Netflix.

🎧 In Our Ears: “Kiss” by Demi Lovato

The pansexual diva is back! This steamy track has “gay club banger” written all over it. And if you think the song is sexy, wait until you see the queer AF music video. Pucker up, Mary!