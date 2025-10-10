Hi Fam 🌈
🥵 Cooper Koch celebrates sex-positivity for National PrEP Day, with a naughty and empowering message!
🤬 Calling foul! Men are betting on WNBA players' menstrual cycles, and it's sick
🏈 Bad Bunny has MAGA big mad, so here13 humble suggestions for Turning Point's 'alternative' Super Bowl halftime show
💋 And I...oop! 7 anti-LGBTQ+ Republicans caught dressing in drag
🫠 What is ‘Transmaxxing’? The toxic incel term explained by mental health experts
Cheers,
Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief
Cooper Koch celebrates sex-positivity for National PrEP Day: 'Be the little sl*ts that you are!' (exclusive)
PRIDE Exclusives 💅
PRIDE Sports ⚽🏀🎾🏉
Men are betting on the WNBA players' menstrual cycles, this is sick
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Every queer player joining the Unrivaled women's basketball league for the 2026 season
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images; Chris Coduto/Getty Images; HDavid Berding/Getty Images
6 times lesbian & sapphic athletes kissed or celebrated with their girlfriends on the sideline
Footage still via Instagram @redrosesrugby; Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Let's Get Political 🇺🇸
13 humble suggestions for Turning Point's 'alternative' Super Bowl halftime show
Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images; Warner Bros. MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
7 anti-LGBTQ+ Republicans caught dressing in drag
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; paparazzza/Shutterstock
What is ‘Transmaxxing’? The toxic incel trend explained by mental health experts
Digital Collage by Rachel Shatto for Pride.com (elements:Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock; Getty Images)
That's so GAY! 🏳️🌈
8 sexiest moments from the spicy gay hockey romance 'Heated Rivalry's trailer that is driving gays wild
Crave
17 must-watch LGBTQ+ horror movies that are horny AF & where to stream them
Courtesy of Neon, Momentum Pictures, Hulu
Orville Peck teases his 'Street Fighter' look in a shirtless selfie & gays are obsessed
Dana Jacobs/Getty Images
11 gay movies with age-gap romances & where to watch them
The Weinstein Company; Strand Releasing; Sony Pictures Classics
Sex / Dating / Wellness 💋
Are you being 'quiet dumped'? LGBTQ+ dating experts explain the latest toxic breakup trend
LightField Studios/Shutterstock
PRIDE in the Streets 🏳️🌈
Ricky Cornish with Cooper Koch & Tom Daley
PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish hit the blue carpet for National PrEP Day at The Abbey in West Hollywood to chat with all of the queer celebrities and allies on MISTR’s commitment to providing free PrEP for everyone! Stay tuned here for all of the exciting interviews.
PRIDE in the Streets 🏳️🌈
Gay Halloween season is already in full swing in San Francisco, and this week I got into the spirit at Peaches Christ's annual haunt, Terror Vault. I grabbed a cocktail at the vampire-themed Fang Bang Bar, then headed into the belly of the beast for their witch-themed haunted house. After getting all the chills and thrills, we slid into the VIP for one more drink and enjoyed the Triple HeXXXed Witch Strip Club show! Happy Halloween!
PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀Lionsgate; Netflix; Demi Lovato/YouTube
Here's what we're watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!
🎥 In Theaters: Kiss of the Spider Woman
We are so back! This is queer cinema! This aching drama is set in the 1980s in an Argentinian prison, where political prisoner Valentín Arregui (Diego Luna) shares a cell with Luis Molina (Tonatiuh), a gay man jailed for public indecency. The two grow closer as they try to survive the brutalities of prison life. To keep them entertained, Luis spins tales of his favorite Hollywood diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez). Catch it in theaters this weekend.
📺 Stream & Chill: Boots
This queer coming-of-age dramedy is set during the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” era of the 1990s and follows a gay teen named Cameron (Miles Heizer) who enters the military alongside his best friend Ray (Liam Oh). Once there, Cameron realizes he’ll have to come to terms with his identity and decide if he’s going to live authentically. Boots is streaming now on Netflix.
🎧 In Our Ears: “Kiss” by Demi Lovato
The pansexual diva is back! This steamy track has “gay club banger” written all over it. And if you think the song is sexy, wait until you see the queer AF music video. Pucker up, Mary!
Don't miss this deal! 🤑
Get OUT / The Advocate in your *physical* mailbox!
You can get every print issue of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!