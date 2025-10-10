Men are betting on the WNBA players' menstrual cycles, this is sick

Being taken seriously in women’s sports is already a steep hill to climb, but even though this has been the most successful WNBA season of all time, it has been plagued by misogyny.

Earlier this season, men in the stands started disrupting games by throwing dildos on the court, players have been pitted against each other by the media, and now men are betting on the WNBA based on menstrual cycle predictions. Yes, you read that correctly. Male fans are placing bets based on their predictions for what phase of their menstrual cycles different players are in.

Women in sports are often subjected to comments about their bodies, get paid so little that they have to play overseas in the offseason, and have to listen to male fans and commentators make sexist and paternalistic comments about their athletic skills.

But it doesn’t stop there. Now, there are online gamblers who are basing their bets on “predictions” about WNBA players’ menstrual cycle and how that might impact their performance on the court.

FadeMeBets, a sports betting influencer who wears a ski mask and goggles to obscure his identity, is one of the most prominent figures using period predictions to advise his followers which team they bet on. “What's kind of good, but also kind of bad, is it brings more people to watch the WNBA, but, on the downside of that, it's usually just all gamblers,” FadeMeBets told Wired .

Men making invasive predictions about the menstrual cycles of women they don’t even know and throwing sex toys onto the court in the middle of games is all happening during a record-breaking season for the women who make up the sport. The league has exploded in popularity, with the WNBA announcing that total attendance had risen to over 2.5 million. More people are also watching from home, and people like Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, and the StudBudz have become household names, and the players are constantly trending on social media for viral moments, that wasn't happening even five years ago.

But despite these powerhouse professional athletes breaking records left and right, there are still bets being made not based on their skills, not their performance on the court, but on what phase of their menstrual cycle they are in. FadeMeBets claims to track a player’s stats over the course of a 24 to 38-day menstrual cycle looking for dips in their performance and then predicting that they must be in their late luteal phase (which is the second half of the menstrual cycle, from ovulation until menstruation starts). In September, FadeMeBets shared his prediction that Breanna Stewart, the two-time WNBA Champion and three-time Olympic gold medalist, was going to perform poorly in an upcoming game because she was in her “late luteal phase,” claiming that she’d “be too tired to run down the court fast” and would have “less strength, less points.” He also made a video about Aja Wilson being in her “late luteal phase” in August, where he predicted that she was going to get fewer rebounds because “her strength isn’t going to be there” and wrote in the comments, “Looked good in the first and now she’s heating up we need the cramps to kick in.”