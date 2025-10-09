The sapphics are taking over women’s sports, and we love to see it!
There are more LGBTQ+ players than ever in the WNBA, the 2025 Rugby World Cup was full of lesbian couples playing together or even against each other, and women’s soccer has long been a bastion of sapphic love.
And these couples know how to support each other. This is why female athletes keep making headlines and going viral for kissing or hugging their girlfriends on the sidelines after big wins.
Megan Rapinoe
After soccer legend Megan Rapinoe won her second World Cup for the U.S. she celebrated the hard-eared victory by finding her basketball GOAT girlfriend Sue Bird on the sidelines and kissing her her. The two woman shared a kiss on the sidelines again when after Bird won a gold medal at the 2021 Olympics.
Kelley O’Hara
Kelley O'Hara kissing her partner Kameryn Stanhouse
Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images
After the U.S. team won the Women’s World Cup in 2019, soccer star Kelley O’Hara came out publicly when she kissed her now-fiancée Kameryn Stanhouse in the stands to celebrate.
Alice Bellandi
Taking home Olympic gold medal means you need to celebrate big and that’s exactly what Italian Judo star Alice Bellandi did at the Paris Olympics when she kissed her girlfriend Jasmine Martin on International TV after winning her match.
Perris Benegas
Mikaela Herres spent the Paris Olympics cheering on her BMX star girlfriend Perris Benegas. The two went viral when their congratulatory kiss after Benegas snagged a silver medal was photographed.
Megan Jones
When Red Roses star Megan Jones won the Women’s Rugby World Cup, her rugby star girlfriend Celia Quansah was in the stands to hug her while she cried happy tears.
Abby Wambach
Abby Wambach and Sarah Huffman
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Soccer stars Abby Wambach and Sarah Huffman were the subject of an iconic photo after the two kissed when Wambach won the World Cup title in 2015. The photo shows Huffman bending down from the stands to plant a kiss on her wife.
Magdalena Eriksson
Swedish soccer star Magda Eriksson found her partner and fellow soccer player, Pernille Harder, in the crowd after she helped defeat Canada at the Women’s World Cup to give her a sweet kiss. Little did the pair know that the kiss they shared would go viral after photos made their way onto social media.