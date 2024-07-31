Scroll To Top
Watch: USA Men's Volleyball team can't stop spanking each other — and we're NOT complaining

The USA men's volleyball team kept spanking each other after a game at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Volleyball is our new favorite sport!


Volleyball has never been a sport that we’ve followed religiously, but a recent viral video of the U.S. Men’s National Volleyball team at the Paris Olympics has us rethinking EVERYTHING!

We’ve all seen videos of male athletes slapping each other on the butts after scoring a goal or winning a game, but we don’t think we’ve ever seen this done with such…gusto as the men’s volleyball team. In a now-viral video that has already accumulated 1.5 million views on X (and only 87 of those are ours!) since it was posted on July 30, Kyle Ensing and one of his teammates can be seen playfully slapping each other on the butts while they gather with their team on the sidelines.

But this isn’t the normal quick slap on the bum you see players frequently do to celebrate; these two go back and forth, spanking each other over and over again for nearly 30 seconds. Now, we wholeheartedly approve of butt-slapping as a sports ritual.

The pair’s height difference is also adorable. Notably, Ensing is 6’7, but his butt-slapping buddy looks like he’s almost a foot shorter. We know m/m hockey romances are all the rage on BookTok, but this clip is enough to make you think they may have picked the wrong sport!

But we’re not the only ones whose imaginations are running wild. The comment section under the viral video is full of people obsessed with watching these athletes smack each other’s cheeks.“These two gonna push them cardboard bed frames to the MAXXXX,” one person commented. “They so want to explore each other’s bodies,” someone else wrote, while another commenter said what we’ve all been thinking, “The Olympics are so gay this year it’s wild.”

It’s unclear when the video was taken, but it could have been from Team USA’s game on Tuesday, July 30, where they beat Germany 2-0 — which could explain the celebratory slaps. The men return to the court again on Friday to take on Japan. Let’s hope they win that game, too, so maybe we’ll get to see even more hunky men spanking each other!

Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Team USA getting VERY friendly!

Olympics
butt slappingmens volleyballolympicsolympics 2024paris olympicsparis olympics 2024spankingsportsteam usau.s. men’s national volleyball teamviral videovolleyball
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

