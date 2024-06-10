The USA Olympic women’s basketball team is so awesomely queer — and missing one surprising player

Today Team USA dropped the roster for the women’s basketball team for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics , and it’s so awesomely queer!

Like we needed another reason to be chanting Team USA!

According to The New York Times, the team representing the USA includes forwards A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Napheesa Collier along with guards Diana Taurasi, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young, and finally center Brittney Griner.

https://x.com/TheAthletic/status/1799316430741205267

Not only is that a stellar lineup but, excitingly, half of them (Stewart, Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas, Griner, Loyd, and Gray) are members of the WNBA who also identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community . And that's not all head coach Cheryl Reeve and assistant coach Curt Miller who are joining the team are out as well. The gays are winning, literally.

Also interesting is the name that is absent from this list: Caitlin Clark. Despite gobbling up all the headlines and having a solid first few weeks with Indiana Fever, as Outsports explains, veteran leadership and experience are major factors when assembling the team.

Keep scrolling for a peek at the queer players of Team USA!

