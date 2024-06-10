Scroll To Top
Sports

The USA Olympic women’s basketball team is so awesomely queer — and missing one surprising player

The USA Olympic women’s basketball team is so awesomely queer — and missing one surprising player

TOKYO, JAPAN August 8: Five time olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi #12 of the United States is congratulated by Chelsea Gray #8 of the United States, Brittney Griner #15 of the United States, A'ja Wilson #9 of the United States and Breanna Stewart #10 of the United States during the Japan V USA basketball final for women at the Saitama Super Arena during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Get out of the way, we’re gay!

rachiepants

Today Team USA dropped the roster for the women’s basketball team for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, and it’s so awesomely queer!

Like we needed another reason to be chanting Team USA!

According to The New York Times, the team representing the USA includes forwards A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Napheesa Collier along with guards Diana Taurasi, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young, and finally center Brittney Griner.

https://x.com/TheAthletic/status/1799316430741205267

Not only is that a stellar lineup but, excitingly, half of them (Stewart, Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas, Griner, Loyd, and Gray) are members of the WNBA who also identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. And that's not all head coach Cheryl Reeve and assistant coach Curt Miller who are joining the team are out as well. The gays are winning, literally.

Also interesting is the name that is absent from this list: Caitlin Clark. Despite gobbling up all the headlines and having a solid first few weeks with Indiana Fever, asOutsports explains, veteran leadership and experience are major factors when assembling the team.

Keep scrolling for a peek at the queer players of Team USA!

Breanna Stewart

Diana Taurasi

Alyssa Thomas

Brittney Griner

Jewell Loyd

Chelsea Gray

SportsLesbianOlympics
aja wilsonbreanna stewartbrittney grinercaitlin clarkcheryl reevecurt millerdiana taurasijackie youngjewell loydkelsey plumnapheesa collierolympicsqueer althletessummer olympicswnbawomens basketball
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio