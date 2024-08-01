Tom Daley shows off the sweater he's been knitting for the Paris Olympics

Tom Daley will be leaving the Paris Olympics with more than just a medal to show off to the folks back home after spending his time there knitting a commemorative sweater.

The champion diver revealed his finished work on TikTok and Instagram Wednesday.

"You got 'Paris 24' on the front with the French and the British flags on the bottom, and then 'Daley' on the back," he said.

Additionally, he highlighted his initials, "TD," on one sleeve, with a "5" on the other to signify his fifth time competing in the Olympics.

"Nice and boxy fit. It's comfy," he said after putting it on. "Far too hot to be wearing this in Paris, but I thought I'd do a little reveal of all the things I've been making. It's always so fun to be able to have this as a little bit of a memory from my time here in Paris. But I think it's cute." Daley had been spotted working on the sweater on the sidelines during the early days of this year's Olympics. He'd done something similar during the Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021.