10 lesbian creators we're OBSESSED with & why you NEED to follow them immediately

It's International Lesbian Day!
We could all use more lesbians in our lives- today and every day! Here are 10 lesbian content creators to increase your daily dose of dykery on your social media feeds.
Wednesday Holmes
Wednesday Holmes is a nonbinary lesbian and illustrator based in the UK. Their illustrations are joyful and vibrant, and focus primarily on Holmes's interest in community care and queer solidarity across many social movements. Prints, stickers, home goods, and apparel with Holmes's work is available for sale, and is a great option for unique, queer-made queer art!
Rosemary Ace Rosas
@rosemaryacerosas
fun rosemary lore, i used to be sent to seminary school in indiana and was gonna be a priest
Rosemary Ace Rosas is a nonbinary trans lesbian, actor, and musician. Her social media is eclectic. Her TikTok may bounce between travel vlogs, cosplay, tattoo tours, and current viral trends all back to back to back. There's no need for a commitment to a certain brand or aesthetic, it's all brought together seamlessly by Rosas's charm. That, and their penchant for thirst traps.
Jessica Kellgren-Fozard
Jessica Kellgren-Fozard is a lesbian content creator, as well as a deaf and disabled activist. Her Instagram feed is, in a word, dreamy. Kellgren-Fozard also produces gorgeous videos for social media about a wide array of topics like vintage fashion and LGBTQ+ pop culture, and she and her wife even have their own joint Instagram specifically for lesbian relationship and parenting posts!
Kate Hina Sabatine
@hina
self appointed chief of staff at your service 🫡 #lgbt #lesbian #gay #wlw
Kate Hina Sabatine, or simply "Hina", is a nonbinary lesbian and content creator with an extraordinary sense of both fashion and humor. Their outfits are impeccable, and their videos poking fun at lesbian stereotypes and cultures are superb. They're an incredibly well rounded creator who never disappoints.
Robin Tran
Robin Tran is trans lesbian and stand up comic. She was featured in Netfllix's Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution, and her first full length special, Don't Look at Me, show is available to watch on YouTube. Her social media pulls many of her best bits from her live performances, and are funny enough to watch ad infinitum. Tran is currently on tour, with tickets available here.
Eleanor Medhurst
@elliemedhurst
is lesbian fashion in fashion yes/no ? #lesbianfashion #sapphic #queerfashion #lesbiansoftiktok #fashionhistory
Eleanor Medhurst is a lesbian fashion historian, content creator, and newly published author. While she's been sharing her research on lesbian fashion history on social media and through her blog, Dressing Dykes, there's now an option for those who just can't get enough of Medhurst. Her book, Unsuitable: A History of Lesbian Fashion was released in June of this year and is available for purchase here.
Katie McRose
Katie McRose and her wife, Darian, run Right Choice Shearing, a livestock shearing business based in Texas. They've amassed nearly 3 million followers on TikTok because McRose is a hot, tattooed butch who is highly skilled at her job and good with animals. What more could you need?
Nai-Jelee Cibrian
@theeglamnaija
GRWM for date night 😌💕✨ makeup inspo @leilani 🫶🏽 #grwm #grwmroutine #grwmmakeup #datenight #lemon8us #wlwtiktok #wlw #lemon8skinanalyzer #makeuptutorial
Nai-Jelee Cibrian is a lesbian content creator whose artistry and skill as a makeup artist, nail technician, and wig styler extraordinary leaves me speechless every time. Her videos are intensely charming, and if you are someone with interests in any of those categories, Cibrian is absolutely worth a follow.
Shannon Keating
Shannon Keating is a lesbian writer who has gained a following on social media by sharing mini vlogs and outfits of the day. Keating's essay on how she and her now wife (whose appearance in Keating's videos is always a treat) got together is one of my favorite pieces of writing of the 21st century. She's also got great taste in shoes.