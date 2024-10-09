10 lesbian creators we're OBSESSED with & why you NEED to follow them immediately

It's International Lesbian Day!

We could all use more lesbians in our lives- today and every day! Here are 10 lesbian content creators to increase your daily dose of dykery on your social media feeds.



Wednesday Holmes See on Instagram Wednesday Holmes is a nonbinary lesbian and illustrator based in the UK. Their illustrations are joyful and vibrant, and focus primarily on Holmes's interest in community care and queer solidarity across many social movements. Prints, stickers, home goods, and apparel with Holmes's work is available for sale, and is a great option for unique, queer-made queer art!

Rosemary Ace Rosas @rosemaryacerosas fun rosemary lore, i used to be sent to seminary school in indiana and was gonna be a priest Rosemary Ace Rosas is a nonbinary trans lesbian, actor, and musician. Her social media is eclectic. Her TikTok may bounce between travel vlogs, cosplay, tattoo tours, and current viral trends all back to back to back. There's no need for a commitment to a certain brand or aesthetic, it's all brought together seamlessly by Rosas's charm. That, and their penchant for thirst traps.



Jessica Kellgren-Fozard See on Instagram Jessica Kellgren-Fozard is a lesbian content creator, as well as a deaf and disabled activist. Her Instagram feed is, in a word, dreamy. Kellgren-Fozard also produces gorgeous videos for social media about a wide array of topics like vintage fashion and LGBTQ+ pop culture, and she and her wife even have their own joint Instagram specifically for lesbian relationship and parenting posts!

Kate Hina Sabatine @hina self appointed chief of staff at your service 🫡 #lgbt #lesbian #gay #wlw Kate Hina Sabatine, or simply "Hina", is a nonbinary lesbian and content creator with an extraordinary sense of both fashion and humor. Their outfits are impeccable, and their videos poking fun at lesbian stereotypes and cultures are superb. They're an incredibly well rounded creator who never disappoints.

Robin Tran See on Instagram Robin Tran is trans lesbian and stand up comic. She was featured in Netfllix's Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution, and her first full length special, Don't Look at Me, show is available to watch on YouTube. Her social media pulls many of her best bits from her live performances, and are funny enough to watch ad infinitum. Tran is currently on tour, with tickets available here.

Eleanor Medhurst @elliemedhurst is lesbian fashion in fashion yes/no ? #lesbianfashion #sapphic #queerfashion #lesbiansoftiktok #fashionhistory Eleanor Medhurst is a lesbian fashion historian, content creator, and newly published author. While she's been sharing her research on lesbian fashion history on social media and through her blog, Dressing Dykes, there's now an option for those who just can't get enough of Medhurst. Her book, Unsuitable: A History of Lesbian Fashion was released in June of this year and is available for purchase here.



Katie McRose @rightchoiceshearing Sweet Sheep-Satisfying Shear Katie McRose and her wife, Darian, run Right Choice Shearing, a livestock shearing business based in Texas. They've amassed nearly 3 million followers on TikTok because McRose is a hot, tattooed butch who is highly skilled at her job and good with animals. What more could you need?

Nai-Jelee Cibrian @theeglamnaija GRWM for date night 😌💕✨ makeup inspo @leilani 🫶🏽 #grwm #grwmroutine #grwmmakeup #datenight #lemon8us #wlwtiktok #wlw #lemon8skinanalyzer #makeuptutorial Nai-Jelee Cibrian is a lesbian content creator whose artistry and skill as a makeup artist, nail technician, and wig styler extraordinary leaves me speechless every time. Her videos are intensely charming, and if you are someone with interests in any of those categories, Cibrian is absolutely worth a follow.