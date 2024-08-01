Scroll To Top
Politics

20 FUNNY reactions ROASTING Trump for that disastrous NABJ interview

Donald Trump made racist comments about Kamala Harris during his interview at the National Association of Black Journalists
lev radin/Shutterstock

Today, the meme creators are our heroes!


We’ve always known Donald Trump is both ignorant and racist — a truly toxic combo — but he took it to a whole new level during his interview with ABC News’ Rachel Scott at an event for the National Association of Black Journalists. While his performance made our stomachs turn, the memes that spread across social media in the aftermath have us cackling!

Trump’s comment that Vice President Kamala Harris — whose father is Jamaican and mother is Indian and who attended a Historically Black University and is a proud member of the Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha — recently “turned Black” is unhinged from reality and steeped in racism.

“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black. And now she wants to be known as Black,” Trump said during the NABJ interview. “I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

SHE’S BOTH! Who knew the MAGA blowhard could find a new spin on the birther conspiracy he deployed against President Barack Obama? While we know that Trump is likely (because honestly, who knows with this jabroni) being willfully ignorant to appease his base, his comments make it seem like the concept that someone might be biracial is completely foreign to him.

Plus, accusing Harris of denying her Blackness and playing identity politics at the same time is WILD.

Despite Trump’s racist rhetoric and refusal to answer the questions asked of him, Scott did a fantastic job holding Trump’s feet to the fire and peppered him with incisive follow-up questions every time he tried to wriggle out of answering like the cowardly worm he is.

The entire interview likely made your blood boil as much as it did ours, but luckily, the internet gifted us with a ton of absolutely hilarious memes roasting Trump on an open fire for his disastrous (and racist) performance.

Keep scrolling to see the funniest responses to Trump saying Kamala Harris “turned black.”

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

