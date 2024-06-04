Scroll To Top
Politics

Watch this Republican's kid roll his eyes during speech defending Trump​ while we CACKLE

The son of Republican Representative John Rose made funny faces during Trump speech
X @cspan

Republican Rep. John Rose's speech about Trump's guilty verdict was overshadowed by his own son's mockery.

A young boy is currently going viral for inadvertently mocking Donald Trump, and we don't think we've ever been more proud of someone else's kid!

On June 3, Republican Rep. John Rose gave a speech on the House floor, but all eyes were really on his 6-year-old son Guy, who was caught on camera by C-SPAN making funny faces that would rival those of '90s-era Jim Carrey.

While Rose used his five minutes of floor time to complain about Trump being convicted on 34 felony counts in his hush-money trial, his son used his five minutes of fame to win the hearts of Democrats everywhere by making the faces we all wish we could make every time we hear another Republican defend the MAGA leader.

During Rose's speech, his son was busy sticking out his tongue, rolling his eyes, and making silly faces for the camera while seated behind his dad so that the whole comical display was filmed by C-SPAN's cameras.

Same, kid. Our eyes also roll into the backs of our heads every time we're forced to listen to a Republican wax-poetic about Trump.

Although it was likely not the intent, Guy Rose's goofy facial expressions and eye-rolling looked like he was mocking his dad's defense of Trump, which, of course, meant the hilarious video went viral on social media.

Listen, not all heroes wear capes.

"I rise today to address the terrible precedent set in our country four days ago, using the justice system to engage in a politically driven prosecution and now conviction of a major political party nominee running for president, especially on the charges brought against Donald Trump — should gravely concern every member of this body, as well as every American across our country," the Tennessee congressman started his speech, The New York Times reports.

But then Rose's son seemed to notice the cameras, so he scooted farther into the frame and started hamming it up.

"This is what I get," Rose wrote in a post on X, "for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother."

Once the video was posted on X by C-SPAN, it quickly picked up steam, with people like Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin reposting it with the caption, "Rep. Rose speaks for Donald Trump. His son speaks for America."

Other people commented, "John Rose's son showing how we all feel about US Republicans," and "Even kids know how ridiculous it is to be defending a 34 count felon."

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz even hilariously used the clip of Guy Rose making faces to roast Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene for her antics at a recent hearing on Capitol Hill.

Considering this isn't the first time the conservative representative has defended Trump — he also defended Trump after he lost the presidential election in 2020 and, in February, claimed that Trump had nothing to do with the Capitol riots —we wish his son would attend all of his speeches and steal his thunder while simultaneously undermining his message!

PoliticsViral
donald trumppoliticscongresscongressmanguy rosehouse of representativesjamie raskinjohn rosejohn rose's sonrepresentative john roserepublican politicianrepublicanstrumptrump hush money trialviral video
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

