Dems are ROASTING the Republicans over their Kamala Harris meltdown & we're CACKLING

They're mad because she's pretty and laughs a lot. Jealous much?

In case you somehow didn’t know, President Joe Biden officially stepped out of the race, officially endorsed Kamala Harris as his vote for a successor, and officially sent the right wing into a spiraling meltdown that we cannot stop roasting.

The roast has come on the heels of a conservative meltdown, including from Republican nominee Donald J. Trump -- 30-time felon, racist, and alleged serial sexual abuser the party has chosen to represent them.

He's taken to his own platform, Truth Social, to attack Biden in any way possible, even saying he never had COVID-19 and that somehow made him a threat to democracy.

Of course, people on the conservative side of the battle have also found whatever they could to try to prove that Harris isn’t a viable candidate for office, including that she’s ineligible for the fact that both of her parents were born outside of the country.

For those who need clarification, one needs to simply be born inside of the United States themselves to run — their lineage besides that has no impact.

Our favorite people over on Fox News also took it upon themselves to say something, even if it made them sound stupid like Sean Hannity getting miffed that she wants to ban plastic straws.

Hannity also said people hated Harris because of her laugh, which was then followed by a montage of her laughter — a trait, by the way, that has helped her become a viral sensation.


Plus, even Republic VP nominee JD Vance weighed in on what’s going on, saying he and “President Trump” are “ready to save America, whoever’s at the top of the Democrat ticket.”

In response to all this, there has been a bit of a shift in rhetoric as now people start to make fun of and mock the Republican Party, which seemed to have dominated all of the election results and polls over the last few weeks following Biden’s disastrous debate performance.

We love that the Republicans are in the corner crying and freaking out about what to do next, but we also love how hard they’re getting the well-deserved roast they need. Scroll through for some of our favorite reactions.

democratsdonald trumpfox newsjd vancekellyanne conwaypoliticspresident joe bidenrepublican meltdownrepublican partyrepublicanskamala harris
Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

