PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/19

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

This week was all about Sapphics winning, well, everything!

The first weekend of Coachella featured plenty of amazing acts, but the gay girlies like Reneé Rapp, Billie Eilish, Kesha, Ludmilla, and Chappell Roan claimed the spotlight and kept it in a chokehold. Not to mention that this week was also the WNBA draft and the rookies had us cheering and gagging over their lewks, and we learned the thrilling news that Brittney Griner’s family is growing!

PRIDE also sat down with Rebel Moon: The Scargiver director Zack Snyder, X-Men '97s JP Karliak, and psychic to the stars Roy Tomko.

But that’s not all: We also exclusively learned about Bridgerton’s upcoming queer love story, were shook by the news that Andy Cohen may be stepping down, swooned over this exclusive Dead Boy Detectives clip, giggled over Kennedy Davenport’s hilarious Trixie Mattel makeover (makeunder?), got hyped for the queer horror coming to Salem Horror Fest, and CACKLED as Joe Biden ruthlessly roasted Trump for his courtroom nap time. What a week!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto

14 Coachella moments that prove Sapphics are absolutely WINNING

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

A queer love story is FINALLY coming to 'Bridgerton,' here’s what we know

Courtesy of Netflix

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

John McClellan via wikipedia; Phoenix Mercury via twitter/x; Dallas Wings via twitter/X; Minnesota Lynx via facebook

DRAFT FITS: 10 rookie looks that SLAYED at the 2024 WNBA Draft

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner announces pregnancy with wife Cherelle: Baby Griner coming soon!

@brittneyyevettegriner; @cherelletgriner/Instagram

20 HILARIOUS memes of 'Drag Race's Kennedy Davenport's tragic Trixie makeup look

Shutterstock; Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Joe Biden is ROASTING Trump for falling asleep during trial and we can't stop LAUGHING

Shutterstock

Finding strength as a trans woman through 'X-Men '97's' Storm

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

‘X-Men ‘97’ star JP Karliak on wokeness, ENBY rep & why *that* episode left him sobbing

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

8 queer films we’re DYING to see at Salem Horror Fest 2024

Courtesy of Salem Horror Fest

Watch: In this 'Dead Boy Detectives' clip Edwin & Charles' tension is haunting (EXCLUSIVE)

Courtesy of Netflix

Zack Snyder on how the diversity of 'Rebel Moon' characters represents his hope for the future

Courtesy of Netflix

Roy Tomko: The gay psychic medium who's brought healing to Sasha Colby, Kylie Sonique Love, and more

Shaun Vadella

Creating erotic art and advocacy with adult entertainer Cody Silver (EXCLUSIVE)

Courtesy Cody Silver

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish had another eventful week in Las Vegas! Last weekend, he attended RuPaul’s Drag Race Live and revealed Out Magazine’s latest cover starring RuPaul herself. Then, he hung out with a couple of our favorite TikTok stars, Darcy & Jer, before heading to Blake Shelton’s Ole Red grand opening on The Strip last night. Will he rest this weekend? Let’s hope.

  

I had had the honor of introducing a screening of The People's Joker at the Roxie theater in San Francisco. Afterwards, I sat down with director, star, and co-writer Vera Drew to talk about the film's powerful message and irreverent delivery. Folks, get your eyes on this movie ASAP!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Here's what we're watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 In theaters: The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

This action comedy was inspired by true events from declassified documents about special forces organization formed during WWII. Sounds fun, right? But more importantly, it stars Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Henrique Zaga, and with Henry Golding, with this many hunks in one place OF COURSE we’re going to be seated.

📺 Stream & Chill: Under the Bridge

Also based on true events, this limited series follows the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk who went missing after leaving to meet some friends. Investigating the crime is (queer) local police officer (Lily Gladstone) and Godfrey (Riley Keough). We love a true crime tale, but let's be honest, you had us at Lily Gladstone. Streaming on Hulu.

🎧 In our ears: "The Tortured Poets Department" by Taylor Swift

New T Swift? Of course were going to spend all weekend in this — but definitely not trying to decode all her secret gay messages to us. Ahem.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can't live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

