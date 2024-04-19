PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/19

Hi Fam 🌈

This week was all about Sapphics winning, well, everything!

The first weekend of Coachella featured plenty of amazing acts, but the gay girlies like Reneé Rapp, Billie Eilish, Kesha, Ludmilla, and Chappell Roan claimed the spotlight and kept it in a chokehold. Not to mention that this week was also the WNBA draft and the rookies had us cheering and gagging over their lewks , and we learned the thrilling news that Brittney Griner’s family is growin g !

PRIDE also sat down with Rebel Moon: The Scargiver director Zack Snyder, X-Men '97s JP Karliak, and psychic to the stars Roy Tomko.

But that’s not all: We also exclusively learned about Bridgerton’ s upcoming queer love story , were shook by the news that Andy Cohen may be stepping down , swooned over this exclusive Dead Boy Detectives clip, giggled over Kennedy Davenport’s hilarious Trixie Mattel makeover (makeunder?), got hyped for the queer horror coming to Salem Horror Fest, and CACKLED as Joe Biden ruthlessly roasted Trump for his courtroom nap time. What a week!



Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto

14 Coachella moments that prove Sapphics are absolutely WINNING Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

A queer love story is FINALLY coming to 'Bridgerton,' here’s what we know Courtesy of Netflix

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA John McClellan via wikipedia; Phoenix Mercury via twitter/x; Dallas Wings via twitter/X; Minnesota Lynx via facebook

DRAFT FITS: 10 rookie looks that SLAYED at the 2024 WNBA Draft Sarah Stier/Getty Images

8 queer films we’re DYING to see at Salem Horror Fest 2024 Courtesy of Salem Horror Fest

Zack Snyder on how the diversity of 'Rebel Moon' characters represents his hope for the future Courtesy of Netflix

Creating erotic art and advocacy with adult entertainer Cody Silver (EXCLUSIVE) Courtesy Cody Silver

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish had another eventful week in Las Vegas! Last weekend, he attended RuPaul’s Drag Race Live and revealed Out Magazine’s latest cover starring RuPaul herself. Then, he hung out with a couple of our favorite TikTok stars, Darcy & Jer, before heading to Blake Shelton’s Ole Red grand opening on The Strip last night. Will he rest this weekend? Let’s hope.

I had had the honor of introducing a screening of The People's Joker at the Roxie theater in San Francisco. Afterwards, I sat down with director, star, and co-writer Vera Drew to talk about the film's powerful message and irreverent delivery. Folks, get your eyes on this movie ASAP!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Here's what we're watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 In theaters: The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare This action comedy was inspired by true events from declassified documents about special forces organization formed during WWII. Sounds fun, right? But more importantly, it stars Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Henrique Zaga, and with Henry Golding, with this many hunks in one place OF COURSE we’re going to be seated. 📺 Stream & Chill: Under the Bridge Also based on true events, this limited series follows the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk who went missing after leaving to meet some friends. Investigating the crime is (queer) local police officer (Lily Gladstone) and Godfrey (Riley Keough). We love a true crime tale, but let's be honest, you had us at Lily Gladstone. Streaming on Hulu. 🎧 In our ears: "The Tortured Poets Department" by Taylor Swift New T Swift? Of course were going to spend all weekend in this — but definitely not trying to decode all her secret gay messages to us. Ahem.