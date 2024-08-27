Express "Our Love, Our Freedom" at Global Black Pride's Human Rights and Health Conference

This story is brought to you by our partner at Global Black Pride.

The battle for queer Black freedom is on — Rise up!

In a world where the fight for equality never takes a day off, the Global Black Pride Human Rights and Health Conference is stepping up to the challenge. This pivotal event, taking place on August 27-28 at The Sterling Midtown in Atlanta, isn’t just another conference — it’s a powerful convergence of minds, hearts, and voices from across the globe, all dedicated to advancing the rights, health, and well-being of Black LGBTQ+ communities.

Princess Jauan Durbin Global Black Pride

As the glitter from the Global Black Pride festivities settles, the real work begins. Hosted at the epicenter of the city’s vibrant LGBTQ+ scene, this conference promises to be a melting pot of ideas and strategies, where activists, policymakers, healthcare professionals and community leaders come together to tackle the most pressing issues faced by Black LGBTQ+ people worldwide. From keynote addresses that will leave you inspired to panel discussions that will challenge your perspectives, this conference is about turning dialogue into action.

The theme for this year’s conference, "Our Love, Our Freedom," isn’t just a catchy phrase — it’s a rallying cry. It’s about standing in solidarity with our brothers and sisters across borders and oceans, and demanding a world, where love knows no bounds and freedom is a birthright, not a privilege. Expect deep conversations that explore the intersectionality of race, sexual orientation, gender identity, and health, with a sharp focus on combating systemic discrimination, health disparities, and the criminalization of Black bodies.

Nigeri Gateru Global Black Pride

But it’s not all serious business — the conference also recognizes the power of cultural expression. With performances that celebrate the rich heritage and vibrant cultures of the Black LGBTQ+ community, attendees will not only engage in crucial conversations but also revel in the beauty and resilience of their collective identity.

And let’s talk about the lineup — not the one you'll see at the concert, but the trailblazers leading this transformative event. Dominique Morgan, an international award-winning artist and activist, is the Program Director at the Fund for Trans Generations, focusing on dismantling the prison industrial complex and advocating for radical self-care. Harold J. Phillips, with extensive experience from the White House, is known for advancing LGBTQ+ rights and health initiatives.

Harold J. Phillips Global Black Pride

We’re also featuring Kenyon Farrow, a noted writer and public health advocate addressing intersections of race, gender, and health; Njeri Gateru, a fearless leader from Kenya and co-founder of the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, defending LGBTQ+ rights in challenging environments; and Princess Jauan Durbin, the keynote speaker, whose visionary leadership has profoundly impacted the global Black LGBTQ+ community.

Kenyon Farrow Global Black Pride

The Global Black Pride Human Rights and Health Conference is where the blueprint for a more inclusive and equitable future is being drafted, and you won’t want to miss your chance to be a part of it. So, pack your passion, bring your ideas, and get ready to join a movement that’s bigger than any one of us. Because when we come together, our love becomes our freedom, and our freedom becomes our legacy.

Shadeana Mascull Global Black Pride

For more information on how to attend, please visit: https://globalblackpride.org.

