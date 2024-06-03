Sasha Colby Grand Marshal Announcement

Hi Fam! 🌈

PRIDE’s very own Pride parade starts today and leading the pack is our very first-ever Grand Marshal, the one and only Sasha Colby!

PRIDE is so, well, proud to honor the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and activist this year because she exemplifies everything that is queer excellence and truly is the blueprint for everything that the LGBTQ+ community stands for.

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish sat down with Sasha to discuss what this time of year means to her, how she’ll be celebrating, and why, this year of all years, Pride is more important than ever.

Plus, Sasha opens up about her past struggles, her bright future, and why her sexuality is — and remains — open and inclusive.

She was already the G-O-D-D-E-S-S but now she can add PRIDE.com’s first-ever Grand Marshal to her very long list of multi-hyphenates. Frankly, with Sasha leading our parade, we are unstoppable.

Keep your eyes on PRIDE, as each week we will be announcing a new Grand Marshal for the month of June!



We're wishing you a happy and safe Pride, everyone!

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

Sasha Colby is the blueprint for everything the LGBTQ+ community stands for Preston Meneses