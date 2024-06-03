Scroll To Top
Sasha Colby Grand Marshal Announcement

rachiepants

Hi Fam! 🌈

PRIDE’s very own Pride parade starts today and leading the pack is our very first-ever Grand Marshal, the one and only Sasha Colby!

PRIDE is so, well, proud to honor the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and activist this year because she exemplifies everything that is queer excellence and truly is the blueprint for everything that the LGBTQ+ community stands for.

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish sat down with Sasha to discuss what this time of year means to her, how she’ll be celebrating, and why, this year of all years, Pride is more important than ever.

Plus, Sasha opens up about her past struggles, her bright future, and why her sexuality is — and remains — open and inclusive.

She was already the G-O-D-D-E-S-S but now she can add PRIDE.com’s first-ever Grand Marshal to her very long list of multi-hyphenates. Frankly, with Sasha leading our parade, we are unstoppable.

Keep your eyes on PRIDE, as each week we will be announcing a new Grand Marshal for the month of June!

We're wishing you a happy and safe Pride, everyone!

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

Sasha Colby is the blueprint for everything the LGBTQ+ community stands for

Preston Meneses

5 essential tips for surviving your first-ever Pride

CarlosBarquero/Shutterstock

Your guide to every Pride celebration happening in the U.S. in 2024

Shutterstock

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Shutterstock

Introducing PRIDE’s capsule collection: Celebrate LGBTQ+ creativity & culture

Courtesy The Pride Store

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

