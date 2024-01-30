Intimate connections: Spice up your love life with CalExotics this Valentine's Day

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

CalExotics, a trailblazer in the pleasure product industry, stands out not only for its innovative offerings but also for its unique approach to business. As the first woman-owned company in this space, CalExotics boasts an all-woman product development team led by founder and CEO Susan Colvin. This dynamic team environment fosters empowerment, diversity, and open communication, ensuring that every voice is heard. According to CalExotics, "Our team is made up of diverse individuals with a wide range of backgrounds including different ethnicities, lifestyle preferences, and more. This has been a core value for the company since its inception."

The significance of having an all-woman product development team extends beyond the company itself. It empowers women both within the organization and in their target market. "For our company, this encourages our team to be more inclusive, where all team members feel valued and respected, regardless of gender, identity, or sexual orientation," the brand explains. "As for our target market, we have a deeper understanding of the needs, preferences, and challenges women consumers face. This understanding helps us create better products that meet their needs."

CalExotics' commitment to inclusivity is evident in their LGBTQ+-focused intimate wellness products, which are developed through a collaborative process involving consumers, business partners, and educational experts in the community. This approach ensures that their offerings cater to the diverse needs of their audience. "Many of our product decisions come from our consumers and business partners in the community," they share. "This allows us to have open and honest conversations about various topics in a very collaborative environment."

Courtesy The Pride Store

One standout product from CalExotics' LGBTQ+ collection is the Boundless FTM Stroker, designed specifically for the trans community. The brand notes, "The collection offers dilators, pumps for penis owners, probes, BDSM gear, and more. From the Boundless collection, you’ll also find the FTM Stroker." Responding to consumer feedback, CalExotics is set to release a rechargeable version of the FTM Stroker this year, adding even more variety to this essential product.

But what role do intimate wellness products play in enhancing relationships and self-exploration? According to CalExotics, they serve as catalysts for deeper connections and self-discovery. "For couples, sex toys can open communication and exploration, fostering a deeper connection between partners," they explain. "For individuals using these products alone, they provide a safe and enjoyable means for self-exploration. They also promote self-awareness and sexual empowerment, as you get more in tune with your body."

Courtesy CalExotics

CalExotics offers a diverse range of products aimed at enhancing pleasure and intimacy, including the French Kiss Casanova and the Naughty Bits collection. These products encourage exploration and play, whether alone or with a partner. The brand highlights, "With so many options, you learn more about what you like and have many different ways to play and explore."

However, CalExotics acknowledges that stigmas still exist around intimate wellness products. To combat these misconceptions, CalExotics prioritizes education and open communication. "The more these products are discussed in an open forum, the less taboo they become," the brand explains. "Today’s consumers are more open to exploring pleasure products. Items are openly discussed in mainstream media, which helps people feel more comfortable and can even validate their feelings and experiences."

CalExotics' commitment to community extends beyond product development. The company actively supports organizations like Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC), whose mission aligns with their values. Through partnerships and product collaborations, Calexotics aims to provide support and resources to those in need. CalExotics emphasizes, "Not only do we donate funds to the organization, but we also create products to help those impacted by breast cancer."

Courtesy CalExotics

Partnering with The Pride Store further underscores CalExotics' dedication to inclusivity and empowerment. "Our partnership with The Pride Store is a dedication to our commitment to providing more inclusive products for those looking to enhance the pleasure in their lives," they explain. "With this partnership, The Pride Store and CalExotics are encouraging the community to embrace pleasure and discover products that can help meet their needs."

Looking ahead, CalExotics believes that continued innovation and collaboration are key to improving pleasure in people's lives, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community. By listening to their needs and evolving with them, CalExotics strives to be at the forefront of positive change. "Our mission is and will always be to design and offer products that are functional, satisfying, and help bring pleasure," the brand concludes.