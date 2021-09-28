Grimes Wants to Start Lesbian Space Commune After Elon Musk Split

Following the announcement of her separation from Elon Musk on Friday, it looks like Grimes is getting 50% of space.

In a new quote to Page Six, the musician joked that following the , she'll be "colonizing [one of Jupiter’s moons] Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune."

This of course is referencing the mission of Musk's company SpaceX to reach Jupiter and see if its moons are inhabitable. We're not necessarily in favor of imperializing the cosmos but if a moon was going to be colonized, lesbians should be the ones who do it.

Grimes and Musk were married for three years. According to Musk, the two are “semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms." They will carry on co-parenting their one-year-old son X Æ A-Xii together.