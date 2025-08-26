Adult star Noah White reveals how long he'll stay in the sexy industry

The adult entertainment industry isn't for the weak.
Noah White has gone back and forth working as an erotic performer since he was 18 years old. Within the past couple of years, the star has created plenty of hot content as a Carnal Media model.
As an established entertainer, White is sharing vital tips for anyone hoping to join the business in the near future.
"When it comes to the adult industry, I wish it would evolve more toward the pay structure. When you first get into it, it's so hard. You never really know what you're going to do. That's the beauty of getting with, in my opinion, a studio," White tells PRIDE.
Although fan sites such as OnlyFans continue to rise in popularity for beginners, White believes a proper studio is a good way for stars to get their foot in the door.
"Some will tell tell you to start with OnlyFans, but when you can get into a good pay structure with a company, then it makes it something that you feel like you can continue to do and you're not a struggling artist. If everyone had a standardized rate, that'd be great."
With quite a bit of experience under his belt, the performer is hoping to crank out more sexy videos for many more years to come.
"I've always been worried about an end date showing up, but hopefully not. I just now really fully got into it. It's been two years that I've really been doing it again. The sky's the limit! Hopefully I'll get bigger and better every year."
Fans can follow Noah White on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.