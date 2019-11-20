This Is Us Explores How Hard It Is to Come Out Over and Over Again

The newest episode of NBC's Emmy-winning drama This Is Us offers a glimpse into the eternal anxiety that the coming out experience can hold, even with something as silly as a sharing a meme.

In last night's episode, "So Long, Marianne," Tess is the new girl at her high school and wants to participate in a meme that's spreading around school. Everyone is supposed to share their celebrity crush, but she's unsure if she wants to declare it to the world that hers is Zendaya.

Her uncle Kevin jokes that he has the same crush, but Tess points out that his "life won't completely explode if you say it."

Tess came out as gay last season, but for many LGBTQ+ people, coming out is a lifelong experience. Eventually, it gets easier in certain situations, but the anxiety of telling people who might not accept you can be stomach-churning, especially in high school.

Kevin wants to help make the process easier for his niece and takes her through a drive-thru so she can practice coming out to a big talking clown head.

"I'm Tess Pearson and I'm gay," she declares anxiously to the fast-food worker.

"Uhhh...cool," the voice coming through the head replies. "You want fries or onion rings with that?"

Tess breathes a sigh of relief at the smooth experience and by the end of the episode, she gathers the strength to declare that her crush is Zendaya, effectively coming out to her peers. She rushes downstairs to celebrate, and what follows is a heartwarming moment between the family.

But with a time jump at the end of the episode, we see that it's not going to be smooth sailing for the Pearson's for much longer.

This Is Us airs Tuesday nights on NBC. Watch a clip from the epidose below: