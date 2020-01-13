The L Word: Generation Q Has Been Renewed for Season 2!

It's official! Showtime's reboot of the iconic LGBTQ+ series The L Word has been renewed for Season 2!

The beloved series includes Alice (Leisha Hailey), Shane (Katherine Moennig), and Bette (Jennifer Beals) from the original series as well as a loveable cast of new characters.

"The L Word: Generation Q took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era," said President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks Gary Levine, according to The Wrap. "The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun. I can’t wait to see what Marja, along with Ilene and this talented ensemble, will deliver for Season 2."

We can surely expect more sex, lies, and heartache for our Silverlake queens, and we can't wait to see what else in store.

New episodes of the first season of The L Word: Generation Q air Sundays on Showtime! And if you want to keep up with all the drama, check out PRIDE's recap series here!